There are several reasons to try a substitute for coffee. No matter what your needs are, they can indeed be met by a coffee alternative. Likewise, no matter what problems you are experiencing using coffee, they are almost guaranteed to subside once you’ve left coffee behind. Let’s look at a few issues that are commonly shared among coffee drinkers.
Healthy teeth
Coffee is awful for your teeth. Not only does it leave stains that almost nothing can get rid of, but it is also full of acid that damages your teeth permanently.
Acid can weaken the enamel on your teeth, leaving them more susceptible to cavities and leave them feeling more sensitive. Weak enamel and cavities can lead to some serious problems later on. Not to mention, what’s bad for your teeth is almost always bad for your gums. Sometimes we forget our gums when we consider the health of our teeth. The truth is, our gums are what hold our teeth in place. If we don’t keep our gums healthy, they fail at their job and we lose teeth. In the process of tooth loss and decay, we can experience intense pain and lose thousands of dollars trying to fix it.
Anxiety
There are a lot of us who experience anxiety after having too much coffee. While we don’t purposely over-do it, we tend to drink the coffee until we feel the energy boost we’ve been trying to achieve. Unfortunately, the line isn’t always clearly drawn, and we can accidentally drink more than we can handle.
Having an anxiety attack in the middle of your day (or ever) is not ideal. We wanted the coffee in the first place to wake us up and get us motivated to get things done. There’s not much you can get done while you’re using everything you have just to try to calm down and steady your heartbeat. Not to mention, even if you have an anxiety attack while you aren’t busy, it’s still a terrifying feeling.
The reason we experience anxiety after the coffee is because of all the caffeine. It gives us jitters, and we feel uneasy. It also makes our minds race until they become overloaded with thoughts, which sends us into a sort of panic trying to find clarity. If you’ve ever experienced anxiety or know someone who has, you know why we should stop forgiving coffee to do this to our minds and bodies.
Maintaining a healthy weight
Black coffee has zero calories. However, it is known to make us feel hungry, even when we aren’t. This is because your stomach can feel the caffeine set in, and it craves something tangible to stabilize it. When we drink coffee all day, we spend the entire day promoting the feeling of an empty stomach, no matter how much we’ve eaten. This can very easily lead to overeating, and consequently, weight gain.
In case you don’t like black coffee, you may be someone who enjoys white chocolate mochas or caramel macchiatos. Unfortunately, those drinks are full of sugar. If you order a twenty-ounce frozen coffee beverage with any kind of sweet flavor added to it, you are looking at a drink with at least 600 calories in it. A drink. A drink that you usually put in your body as soon as it wakes up. A regular size hamburger is about 600 calories. Would you want to eat a hamburger as soon as you woke up? Hopefully not.
Conclusion
Dental, mental and personal health can all be negatively affected by the use of coffee. With coffee alternatives, you can avoid these issues and live a much healthier life and not feel like you’re missing out on the benefits of coffee.
