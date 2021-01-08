Video ads are easily one of the most effective formats for user engagement. The content in a video is more instantly relatable to prospective users than written content, and the movement in videos naturally draws the eye to this type of content. In fact, viewers are almost 30 times more likely to click through on video advertisements, and click-through traffic is a far more reliable indicator of conversion than views alone. But getting eyes on your video content isn’t always easy in such a crowded market. If your viewership numbers are flagging, these steps can help encourage engagement.
1. Understand the marketing platforms
Social marketing platforms offer a largely free and undoubtedly effective method for reaching customers, but each platform is a unique ecosystem with its own unique quirks and best practices for engagement. Spreading your content on as many social media networks as possible is important, but making sure that you’re marketing it in the right way is important as well. Bringing in advertising professionals who understand the eccentricities of Facebook, Instagram and every platform in between can help you decide where to prioritize your video advertising and how to adjust it to variable markets.
2. Position your videos prominently
If a visitor to your site has already read their way through an article before they ever see the video, they aren’t going to have much of an incentive to click play. Just as likely, they’ll click away from your page when they see the wall of text. Videos should be positioned as high on your page as possible - ideally right after your title or a short explanatory paragraph.
Videos that were positioned above the fold on landing pages have demonstrated significantly higher “play rates”: an industry term referring to the ratio of people who see your video versus the people who actually click on play. If you want your videos to be watched, you have to make sure that they’re seen by your page visitors as soon as possible.
3. Keep your content short, relatively
Just because video content is more engaging doesn’t mean that you’ll have a captive audience into perpetuity. Good advertising is about making a compelling argument as succinctly as possible, and that applies to video advertising as well as anything else. In general terms, that means trying to keep your content somewhere in the range of 5 to 30 seconds. Of course, the ideal length of time can vary depending on the platform and audience you’re trying to reach, so you’ll likely want to cut multiple versions of each ad for more targeted outreach. Having a quality video editor on staff - or the assistance of an experienced advertising firm - can help you develop flexible content catered to multiple different demographics without having to overextend your resources.
4. Make your thumbnail compelling
Pictures and videos draw the eye quicker than text, but that information is also processed much faster. That means that if users are scrolling through your content on their news feed, you might only have a fraction of a second to make an argument for why you deserve their time. Creating a thumbnail that will distinguish itself from the competition is important. A human face is one of the best ways to create an immediate impact on potential viewers, and it’s even better if that face is smiling.
In any case, you want a thumbnail that’s inviting but distinct enough to separate it from the other images flooding a user’s feed. And since thumbnails are far cheaper and easier to produce than full videos, they offer a great way to cater your content to different target groups without a high expenditure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.