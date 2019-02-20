The U.S. cybersecurity company Symantec Corp announced on Tuesday that it acquired Israel’s Luminate Security, its fourth acquisition of an Israeli startup in two years.
Financial specifics behind the agreement were not disclosed.
Luminate, founded in 2017 and based in Tel Aviv, “provides secured connectivity to corporate resources hosted on-premises or in any cloud. Applications are always cloaked, are accessed only via Luminate Secure Access Cloud and are never exposed to any network,” and it “delivers continuous access protection through application level user activity monitoring and real-time response to suspicious events,” according to the firm’s website.
“Luminate incorporated into Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense puts us at the forefront of security in the cloud era,” said Symantec CEO Greg Clark.
Symantec has been touted as a leader in the information security arena, and is hailed as one of the largest anti-virus item manufacturers globally in both the consumer and corporate market. JN
