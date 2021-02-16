Shanah Tovah (pronounced shah- NAH toe-Vah) is the traditional Hebrew greeting for Rosh Hashanah. It translates to "good year."
Rosh Hashanah is the Jewish celebration of the new year and the biblical creation of the world.
The Jewish community has several deep-rooted traditions surrounding this holiday.
Rosh Hashanah usually takes place in September. Its actual date is based on the Hebrew calendar and falls on the 1st and 2nd day of the Jewish new year. Occasionally the holiday will fall at the start of October.
While Rosh Hashanah is an ancient celebration, there are many unique and modern gifts to give in celebration. To get the perfect Rosh Hashana gift idea, you will first need some knowledge of items used to celebrate this important holiday.
Apples
Apples are the most common fruit associated with Rosh Hashanah. Mainly because they are always available at all times of the year in all hemispheres, this should make the fruit more vulnerable, but it still thrives regardless.
The apple also holds a sizeable symbolic significance in Rosh Hashanah. According to Jewish scriptures (midrash) the Garden of Eden has an apple scent. And apples are featured throughout the Torah.
Honey
When most people think of Rosh Hashanah, the first thing to come to mind is Apples dipped in honey. The honey is a sweet treat that has been around since the celebration of the holiday started.
The Jewish people use the honey to be symbolic of the start of the new year. They hope it will positively impact their lives in the new year by starting with a sweet treat.
Challah
Challah is another traditional part of celebrating Rosh Hashanah. It is a traditional Jewish egg bread.
Jewish people also serve Challah to celebrate Shabbat and holidays. However, the Challah made for Rosh Hashanah is circular. This is symbolic, as well since the round shape is to represent the crown of God. Many also eat the challah with raisins for a "sweet" year.
Fish
Rosh Hashanah translates to "head of the year." As you have seen, the Jewish people chose foods to celebrate their holidays, drenched in symbolism.
It is prevalent for a complete head of fish on the dinner table at Rosh Hashanah. This represents the verse to be "Heads, not tails." Leaders and not followers. Also, a bonus is that the fish also represents abundance and fertility. It is also necessary that it be a fresh fish.
Pomegranate
The pomegranate is often referred to as the new fruit of the celebration of Rosh Hashanah. The Jewish people believe that it symbolizes their thankfulness for another year and tastes all the fruit in this world. The many seeds are also symbolic of the 613 commandments.
The Jewish people also tend to choose pomegranates because the Land of Israel was known for their pomegranates. The pomegranate is one of the original "seven species" of Israel.
Dates
Another one of the original "seven species" of Israel is the sweet date. Dates often symbolize the ending of things in Jewish culture.
Many Jewish rabbis believe by eating sweet dates we will be ending our prejudices against others. It is also used to symbolize the punishing of the enemies of Jewish people.
Unique gift ideas to celebrate Rosh Hashanah
Time to take what you have learned and add a twist to pick a unique gift for your Jewish loved one. As we have discussed, the holiday is mainly celebrated with food and the number seven.
Apples are a huge part of the celebration. You are safe picking dried apples or fresh apples, but we are going for unique. Chocolate-covered apple pops, apple-shaped tarts, or edible chocolate apples are a few ideas with a little more flair.
You could also give them a selection of seven different kinds of honey, yet again that does feel a little safe. Maybe go for honeycomb cakes or honeycomb pops.
Another safe option could be a basket of fresh pomegranates, but doesn't a pomegranate tray, chocolate and honey sound better?
By putting a little more thought into the gift you give your Jewish loved one you show you actually understand and care about that heritage.
To summarize, the next time you are in the market for a Rosh Hashanah gift, take a few extra moments and pick something unique. It will be worth the effort when you see your loved one's face light up!
