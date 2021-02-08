Businesses exist almost solely to make money. They are not moral or immoral. In reality, companies are amoral, meaning that they do not have morals. On the other hand, for businesses to be successful today and maximize their revenue, they need to look beyond the balance sheet. If companies can focus on society’s essential issues, they will endear themselves to their customer base, allowing them to grow their revenue. That is where ESG can be helpful. ESG stands for environmental, social, and governance. Businesses have to use this approach to consider the impact that a company has on the environment, its employees and its customers. That is the only way businesses are going to remain competitive in the modern era.
Businesses must be mindful of their environmental impact
First, businesses have to be mindful of the impact they are having on the environment. Today, customers are smarter than they ever have been in the past. The vast majority of people have accepted that climate change is happening, given that there is a litany of studies that have been produced supporting that the climate is not only changing but that humans are contributing to it. Today, customers do not want to give their money to a company that will hurt the environment. As a result, every company has to focus on climate change and what they can do to impact it positively. Already, a lot of companies have announced that they are trying to reduce their carbon emissions. Companies that can do so will stay ahead of the competition and endear themselves to customers worldwide.
Businesses must treat their employees well
Historically, businesses have focused on maximizing their resources. This means getting the most out of their employees while paying them as little as possible. After all, that is precisely what companies say when they pay salaries that are “competitive in the market.” On the other hand, people are also paying close attention to how well businesses treat their employees. There is a saying that it is hard to find good help these days. Therefore, when companies find employees that work well for them, they need to do everything they can to keep them around. That means treating them well, paying them more than they might be able to get other places, and providing them with benefits outside of just a paycheck.
Businesses must prioritize customer service
A lot of businesses still have the faulty assumption that customers only care about how much they pay. Today, customers care about so much more than that. Organic food companies have already shown that customers will pay a little bit more money if they get a better product and exceptional customer service. Therefore, businesses need to focus on not only acquiring new customers but also retaining their existing customers. When companies focus on the customer’s happiness, they will find that their business will grow faster than it ever has in the past.
Looking at the future of the business world
The business world is changing quickly, and these are just a few examples of exactly how it is evolving. For companies to be competitive in the modern era, they have to keep up with these changes. They need to focus on the impact they are having on the environment while also trying to treat their employees and customers as well as possible. That is ESG.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.