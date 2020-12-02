We are still here.
As the year comes to a close, many of us continue to grapple with all that 2020 was. Whether it be the devastating effects of COVID-19, the ramifications of civil unrest and social injustice throughout our country or economic challenges and job loss, there can be no doubt that we are eager to put this past year behind us.
We are still here.
For thousands of years, the Jewish community survived the worst of times. We stand strong today on the shoulders of generations who paved the way for us. I have faith that we will survive these current circumstances as well.
So much has been said about our new normal. Nothing about today is normal. We are still physically distancing from our family and friends and as a community, we are unable to lead life as we once knew it.
And yet, we are still here.
There is a misconception that the coronavirus has not affected the Jewish community, often seen as wealthy and comfortable. Nothing could be further from the truth. Typically, due to the role I play at Jewish Family & Children’s Service, I do not get involved in referrals for care or services. However, nothing this year has been typical. Throughout the many conversations I had with donors, volunteers and colleagues, I am even more aware of the need for our services. Not only am I referring individuals and families to the programs and services offered here at JFCS, but to other social service agencies throughout Greater Phoenix that offer assistance and support for
basic needs.
Countless conversations take place regarding the important role JFCS plays as a social services agency, and I am blessed to work for an organization that, for more than 85 years, is still here for our community.
As giving season is upon us, we must all reach down deeper to support our neighbors, friends and the agencies that serve our community day in and day out. Vulnerable populations and the organizations that provide these much-needed services continue to be the hardest hit.
Consider some critical ways to help.
Many social service agencies have established emergency assistance programs providing financial support for basic needs. Consider making a financial contribution to one of these assistance programs — it might be just what a family needs to get back on their feet.
Remember that Arizona taxpayers can subtract certain qualified charitable gifts from their income taxes as part of the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit — JFCS qualifies for this credit. A tax credit gift of $400 (maximum for single filer) or $800 (maximum for couples filing jointly) is no cost to you and can transform many lives here in Greater Phoenix.
Offer flexibility to the organization that is receiving your gift, letting them choose where best to allocate your generous contribution. We know many donors prefer to designate their gift to a specific purpose, but recognize that organizations are being challenged in so many different ways this year and having the flexibility to allocate funds where needed will be most beneficial right now.
For example, many agencies have had to invest significant dollars in equipment and licensing in order to move to a remote working environment and to continue to provide services virtually.
Virtual programs and services are here to stay, and that is good news for being able to reach and serve more people. But organizations will need continued philanthropic support to maintain and sustain these new platforms.
Long-term investment is key. Frontline agencies must plan for their future. Those that do not will not survive this pandemic. For those that do survive, it will be in large part because they are nimble, flexible, innovative and strategic.
Consider making a multi-year commitment to your favorite nonprofit. You will be better able to manage your finances to accommodate this commitment and the recipient organization will know they can count on you into the future.
Another jewel in the long-term sustainability effort is to designate your chosen nonprofit as part of your planned giving. This heartfelt contribution benefits these organizations in perpetuity.
I overheard one of my colleagues talking the other day about our role in the community. “There is just one degree of separation between us and tragedies of the pandemic. One degree,” he said.
This is so true.
And we are still here. JN
Gail Baer is the vice president of philanthropic services for Jewish Family & Children’s Service.
