The Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus has selected Michigan-based Beztak Properties to develop an on-site senior residential facility.
Betzak and the campus have entered into a long-term land lease agreement to build and operate the senior living facility on a 3-acre site in the southeast corner of the campus. The new facility will be named All Seasons Scottsdale and will be located just south of Pardes Jewish Day School.
Beztak has developed nine senior facilities across the country, six of which are under the All Seasons name. Beztak also operates the Bella Vista Senior Living facility in Mesa, and an All Seasons facility will open in fall 2019 in Oro Valley. All Seasons Scottsdale will offer a resort-style setting with several amenities.
Construction for All Seasons Scottsdale is slated to begin in early 2021. It is expected to take two to three years for completion.
Beztak was selected after an substantial request-for-proposal process from qualified developers. Morrie Aaron, treasurer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and chair of the Campus Development Committee, said he was impressed with Beztak’s decades-long experience in property development and management.
“Over the years, there have been many ideas for the development of the approximate 3-acre southeast parcel,” Aaron explained. “We are pleased to be working with Beztak given their extensive experience developing community-based senior living facilities. Beztak is a third-generation family business who develops and owns its projects for the long-term.”
The campus, located at 12701 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, is a Jewish Federation project and includes approximately 30 acres of land. The main facility houses Jewish Federation offices and other Jewish communal organizations, such as the Bureau of Jewish Education, Gesher Disability Resources, the Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, which publishes the Jewish News.
When the Ina Levine Campus first opened in 2002, there were plans for a high school to be built on that 3-acre plot of land. Those plans were put on hold as a result of the recession. A land planning committee was created in early 2017 to explore other options.
Although the southeast corner is now reserved, the Ina Levine campus still has an undeveloped 4.9 acres available in its northeast corner.
Marty Haberer, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation, believes that the senior facility center will be a welcome
addition to the campus.
“This is a very important finishing touch in terms of one of our four pillars, which is to enrich senior lives,” Haberer said. “This is a piece that we really wanted to add to the campus for a long time, and it’s a core value of what a strong Jewish community does — it takes care of their most senior population. This is going to be a great opportunity to create and integrate programing for enriching senior lives.”
Plans for All Seasons Scottsdale include about 130 one- and two-bedroom residences with independent-living and assisted-living services. All Seasons communities offer a daily calendar of diverse social, educational and cultural programs, daily fitness classes and outings to local entertainment venues.
All Seasons Scottsdale will include multiple restaurant-style dining rooms, a bistro, state-of-the-art fitness center, acoustically designed theater room, multiple game and event rooms, and underground parking.
Aaron emphasized that the community response to the new senior facility has been very positive.
“The excitement level for people who are in their 60s and 70s to live on this campus is off the charts,” Aaron said. “The selection of a senior care facility adds a multigenerational dimension to the campus and provides a strong sense of place and being within the Jewish community.” JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.