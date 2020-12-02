Rosemary Abrami finds herself with an abundance of work these days. She even spent part of her Thanksgiving holiday catching up on books in need of repair. While the items she mends may seem like a luxury expense that people would forgo in a time of economic hardship, to the people who seek out her services, these items are “precious,” she said.
“The box arrived and I have just opened it up,” one customer wrote on her website after she repaired his books that were damaged in a fire. “I must say I was very moved to hold and touch these items that just a few weeks ago I was sure were forever lost.”
Her site is filled with similar statements of gratitude. Binding books in Sun City West is a far cry from her starting point in South Africa.
When she and her husband, the late Rabbi Leo Abrami who served as rabbi of Beth Emeth Congregation, arrived in the U.S. 30 years ago, she didn’t have a job. Previously a high-powered executive in the tech sector, Abrami was told in interviews in the U.S. she was overqualified. That left her at loose ends career-wise, as she and her husband moved from California to Rhode Island before settling in Greater Phoenix.
During those peripatetic years, she visited her sister in South Africa, who worked as a bookbinder. She arranged training for Abrami at home and in England; later Abrami studied in New York. But many of her skills she
taught herself.
“Most of what I do now,” she said, “I learned by trial and error. Some of it I’ve looked up on the computer and some I make up as I go along. I have invented ways of doing things, I’ve created new ideas.”
Through the years, Abrami visited libraries, churches and bookshops to drum up business. In Phoenix, she left her business card at a Christian bookstore, which opened up a regular market for her. People coming to the shop with a damaged book looking for a fix were referred to Abrami, so much so, that at one point 85% of her work came from being referred by that one shop.
When a national chain, Lifeway, bought out the store and closed all the brick-and-mortar shops to go online, she worried that would be the end of her business. She did not have a strong online presence apart from her Facebook page and “sort of a website.” So she developed her online profile and that paid off.
“People look for me on Google — and not only in this area,” Abrami said. “I’m getting people from literally all over the country and Canada.”
When she first arrived in the U.S., she realized she was in a country where people don’t really fix their things once they’re broken. Rather, they buy something new. “If you get a hole in your sock,” Abrami said, “you don’t darn your own sock — you chuck it out and buy new socks.”
But there are things people don’t want “to chuck out.” At that point you find someone who fixes, and Abrami is that someone when it comes to books.
Ironically for the widow of a rabbi, her specialty attracts more Christians than Jews.
“I learned that Christians study the Bible,” she said. “They go to Bible classes, and they underline, they cross reference and they highlight. They make notes in the margins. They have put their souls into these books, and they don’t want to throw them away — they bring them to me.”
She does have Jewish clients, such as a return customer in Montana who had a Haggadah sent to him by his grandparents escaping Austria before the Anschluss and someone else in California who had a tattered siddur his brother had carried through concentration camps. Some are books of family members lost in the Holocaust. For such clients, these items are more than a luxury.
“Generally speaking,” she said, “Jews, if they bring me books, bring me books that have sentimental value — not books they have studied.”
Though her work takes time — it can take up to an hour to repair four pages — she doesn’t charge much. “I’m probably working for about 40 cents per hour,” she said.
Now, in the face of COVID-19, the way she does business serves her well; Abrami is still very busy.
“I am overwhelmed by guilt that I am not affected,” she said. “I’m not prepared to go out and feed the homeless because I am 76, and although I’m in good health, I’m in the dangerous age category, so I’m sending donations to charities that feed the homeless and help the people who’ve lost their jobs and are losing their homes because they can’t afford the rent.”
Many of those donations are funded by her bindery. JN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.