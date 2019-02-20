There are elements nearly all weddings have — an exchange of vows, food and drinks, dancing. But what if you want to add a bit of flair?
According to wedding planners, most couples want to find ways of inserting their personalities into their big day.
Here are some ways to put your own mark on your wedding:
Spring for a late-night snack
The late night snack is becoming an increasingly popular trend, said wedding planner Julie Park, owner of Birch Event & Design in Alexandria, Virginia.
“Late night snacks are where I see a lot of personality,” she said, because there are so many options — mini tacos, a popcorn bar, mac and cheese, a candy bar, pizza.
Some couples have even enlisted food trucks to give guests a fun way to indulge their munchies.
Not your grandmother’s monogram
“A big thing now is definitely using a logo with [a couple’s] initials,” said Cara Weiss, owner of Save the Date in Rockville, Maryland.
Monogrammed cocktail napkins are a common, classy wedding detail. But many couples are taking it to the next level, Weiss said, by designing a custom wedding logo that incorporates the couple’s initials. And then that logo will be branded across
the wedding.
Spice up your spirits
Signature cocktails already are pretty popular, said Tracy Bloom Schwartz of Creative Parties in Bethesda, Maryland
In fact, many caterers include that in most of their packages now, she said.
But that’s not the only way to experiment with your beverages.
“We definitely see a lot of personalized drinks,” Schwartz said. “Sometimes, it really is the bride and grooms’ favorite drinks, but other times it’s just what seems to work.”
And what works can mean thinking about your theme or aesthetic.
Many micro-breweries and vineyards will let couples design their own label, or even have input on a brew or wine, Schwartz said.
Lean into the ‘something old’
Many mothers hold on to their wedding dress thinking that maybe their own daughter will one day carry on the tradition. That doesn’t necessarily happen, Park said, but that doesn’t mean couples don’t want to honor their family history.
One couple, Park said, used the bride’s grandmother’s broach to hold together the bouquet.
Another, according to Weiss, used the mother’s wedding dress to make the sack for the breaking of the glass.
Destination weddings an hour
from home
A destination wedding can invoke ideas of Caribbean beaches or European castles. But some couples instead are opting for a local destination, like a location an hour or two outside the city that has meaning to them or is a place they’ve always wanted to go.
“People want more than just a wedding,” Weiss said. “They want to see people spend the weekend with them.”
Take a chance on your venue
If you really want to make your wedding memorable, sometimes it’s as easy as picking an unusual venue, Schwartz said. She’s had couples get married in a bowling alley, for example, or a two-story venue.
The two-story venue, for instance, means the couple could have levels with two different feels — maybe one that’s quieter for chatting and another one for the loud and raucous dancing.
Don’t forget the photo finish
Outside the professional wedding photos, you also want the fun, goofy, silly and sweet candids of the night as well.
“A big thing that people are doing now are photo booths,” Park said.
Instead of just a fun photo backdrop, couples can rent a whole photo booth for the evening with customized backgrounds and props.
Guests can choose to upload those photos to social media or just print them out to take with them. JN
