Do you personally recall that moment in time either right before or immediately after the news and gravity of the pandemic sunk in?
For me, it was March 12, on an airplane home to Phoenix from Austin when two EMTs with masks and a man in a Hazmat suit assessed a passenger immediately behind me. I sent a text to my work associate sitting a few rows in front me. I wrote, “Uh oh! It looks like we may be put in quarantine for the next 14 days.”
While this did not happen, it was truly my pivotal moment. And at such a moment, one might say life came to something of a standstill.
While life as we knew it may temporarily be on hold, we must not succumb to the urge to stand still. Now more than ever before, we must remember to
keep moving.
That is difficult advice, because for millions of people the new pandemic life is a sedentary one. Working from home puts our home office in close proximity to the things that prevent us from getting up and moving, and Newton’s first law of motion is ever more apparent as bodies become accustomed to inactivity.
In addition, the close proximity of the new pandemic cafeteria, our own stocked kitchens and pantries, makes this a perfect storm for serious long-term health consequences. It is not unusual to attempt to soothe ourselves with comfort food and a Netflix binge. I feel certain that for those who read this and see themselves in this description, they also know the remorse and frustration that can spiral out of control.
Ultimately, the quick fix of poor choices actually fails to soothe and
instead diminishes our happiness as our brain quickly neutralizes any momentary relief they bring. For physical and mental well-being, it is of paramount importance to harness the self-discipline to pull yourself out of this rut.
Implementing strategies to bolster your health will benefit you almost immediately and ultimately help you outlast this pandemic.
There is a paradox of well-being that leads us to follow our instincts — instincts which can often be wrong. A perfect example is telling yourself that you will feel better eating a pint of ice cream while sitting mindlessly in front of the television.
Easy comforts don’t oxygenate your blood or get your endorphins going. This path of least resistance is the exercise of futility. Reject the self-talk that insists you migrate to your tried-and-true bad habits. Adopting a healthier lifestyle during the pandemic starts with a few new habits. It then builds on that foundation.
If you think that bag of chips in the easy chair will cheer you up, consider the strategy of opposites.
Choose something nutrient-dense and hydrating; if your inner voice tells you to curl up and cocoon, break out the walking or running shoes and hit the road.
Put on the best of Motown or your favorite disco hits, crank up the volume and literally dance like no one’s watching. It may strike you as sad if you don’t have a dance partner, but think of it as a tribal dance, chasing away your inner demons.
Pick up the phone and chat with a friend, walk or pace. Just don’t stand still.
Dressing for success takes on a whole new meaning during a pandemic. Instead of pajama bottoms and fluffy slippers — you know who you are — the perfect Zoom attire is exercise shoes and pants paired with your work blazer. And it can remain your little secret. This subliminal commitment can guide you to take the reins to keep moving, rather than signal you to jump back in your bed.
As we feel the weight of the challenges we are facing, take this time to assess what moves you and harness the resolve to flip from standing still to perpetual motion. JN
Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.
