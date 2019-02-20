Matchmaking business opens
Michele Czopp has launched a free and discreet Jewish matchmaking venture, the Mitzvah Matchmaker. Czopp works to learn about each Jewish single via a personal meeting and questionnaire. She aims to connect with individuals in order to help find a compatible match. Currently she is building her extensive database both locally and internationally. Czopp’s is working to have a Mitzvah Matchmaker in every state and country exchanging data. The Mitzvah Matchmaker service is open to all Jewish singles over 21. Anyone interested should reach out to Michele at 602-432-0001 or micheleczopp@cox.net.
New Arizona director for Take The Lead
Take The Lead, a leading nonprofit dedicated to achieving gender parity by 2025, has hired Amanda Garcia as its Arizona director. Created by Gloria Feldt, Take The Lead provides critical leadership training programs, peer mentoring, role modeling and more to individuals, corporations and groups throughout the country. Garcia, a Phoenix resident, graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in liberal arts. She has a decade of nonprofit fundraising, event and volunteer management experience. Since 2014, Garcia has focused on leadership roles that create networks and engage donors in support of Arizona’s Jewish community. Amanda Garcia can be reached at amandagarcia@taketheleadwomen.com or 602-369-5286
The Schreck Law Firm launches
Jerald Schreck has opened his new law firm, The Schreck Law Firm. The firm is described as “a boutique criminal defense practice without the boutique prices.” Schreck, who served as a Marine for 25 years, relies on his experience as a public defender to provide his clients with high-quality representation in an array of complex criminal defense areas ranging from sex crimes to criminal law issues related to veterans. The Schreck Law Firm’s motto is “Experience & Accessibility.” For more information, contact Schreck at JSchreckLaw@gmail.com.
Kids basketball training center opens
Corey and Mimi Sommers have opened a new basketball training facility for kids in Scottsdale. DreamTeam Academy offers an indoor, state-of-the art basketball training facility that specializes in teaching children the fundamentals of basketball and sports performance training. All the members of the coaching staff include current and former college basketball players. Along with training camps. kids at DreamTeam Academy can relax in the social lounge with movies, video games, board games, chess and books on comfy bean bag chairs. The facility also is open for parties and events. For more information, visit dreamteamacademy.com. JN
