Feng shui and the Bajaro Method can be joined to create the perfect combination for harmonizing the environment in which we live and work.
For many people today, home and work are the same, which makes it even more important to understand these two philosophies. Together, they are the most powerful method of creating harmony in personal environments for happiness, good health, productivity and success.
These two techniques used together are believed to bring about personal connection and healing of the mind, body and spirit. This happens because we are all reacting to our surroundings, whether we are aware of it or not. We are all either healing or hurting all day long. This is influenced by the experience of our senses and, of course, the energy around us.
What is feng shui? This Chinese philosophy simply means “wind” and “water,” which is natural to any environment. Whether the energy is clear or blocked will affect the flow of chi, which is the word used for the healthy or unhealthy energy flow in a space. For example, changing the position of a desk in relation to the door can promote a better flow of energy that can result in being less distracted or stressed.
Feng shui also focuses on all kinds of materials in the room, such as rubber, synthetic fabrics, wood, stone, brick, earth and so on, as they either obstruct or assist free flow of good energy around your home and workplace. It is important to know that there are remedies for all situations to create better chi.
Bajaro has three elements: understanding, acceptance and allowing, which create an awareness of discomforts in our environment as well as the things that make us feel good. With this awareness, we are then able to adjust. By turning inward, which I call the ultimate “interior” design, we can heal in our harmonized environment.
We must consider the complete experience we have every day. What is the first thing you see in the morning? How does it make you feel? What is the last thing you see at night? How well do you sleep? What is the energy when you walk into your workspace?
It becomes more difficult when you are out in public spaces, but learning the cues that affect you becomes critical. For instance, when in a restaurant, do you carefully select the seat where you will be eating so that you are comfortable, looking in the direction that pleases you, not hearing loud conversation from a nearby table or other distractions?
The key difference of the two philosophies is that feng shui is about the space and Bajaro is about people in the space.
Feng shui focuses on aligning spaces and objects to facilitate the free flow of positive energies and remove the negativity in the environment. Positive energies move freely in your spaces to bring people good health, happiness, sound relationships and prosperity. Negative energy is stagnant, like from clutter and wrong placement or size of furniture. Once the space is clear, there is room for people to live and thrive there.
Bajaro addresses the individual and empowers them to create the spaces in a personal way to express their desires, be comfortable and enjoy living with what they feel is beautiful. Bajaro believes, “If it feels right, it is right.” Bajaro encourages people to have confidence in their taste and style. Bajaro asks the right questions so each person is able to find the right answer for what they need and how they want to fulfill their lives. For example, what color feels soothing in a space meant for relaxation or what color inspires you in an area used for a creative process?
When you have both the positive energy and personal understanding working together, you have perfection. JN
Barbara Kaplan, IFDA and Allied ASID, is a Phoenix-based interior designer and the CEO of Barbara’s Picks, an online resource for interior design. For more information, visit barbaraspicks.com.
