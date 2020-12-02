This fall, Hospice of the Valley received official accreditation from the National Institute of Jewish Hospice.
“The National Institute for Jewish Hospice is very happy to accredit the Hospice of the Valley in Arizona and have them join our nationwide institution,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Young, NIJH education director, via email. “We are proud that their dedicated care teams will join hundreds of hospices from coast to coast in providing specialized care for their terminally ill Jewish patients.”
HOV’s staff are very excited about the recognition, according to Lin Sue Cooney, HOV’s director of community engagement, adding that much of the required criteria was already part of HOV’s practice when the application process started.
“We aren’t required to change anything that we do, but now we have more knowledge about Jewish culture and traditions,” she said. Having met the threshold for the accreditation, HOV provided extensive training in Jewish practice to all 1,500 members of its staff. The process, which took several months, provided the same cultural training to paid employees as it did to volunteers.
NIJH’s accreditation recognized that HOV “educates its staff about Jewish culture and values; integrates Jewish medical ethics into care; and teaches traditional aspects of Jewish grief and mourning,” according to a statement.
“We are so proud of our tailored care to best meet individual needs — from the rabbis we have on staff to our Shabbat Blessings program to the kosher meals we provide to our patients in our inpatient units,” said Rachel Behrendt, HOV’s senior vice president of operations. “This certification adds to the confidence our Jewish community has that Hospice of the Valley is committed to enhancing their journey.”
HOV is one of the largest nonprofit hospices in the country and one of only two nonprofit hospices in Arizona.
“There’s nothing wrong with being for-profit,” Cooney clarified. “This is how our economy runs. But where would our world be without the soup kitchens? If you wanted to put it in that terminology, we are the soup kitchen. We turn no one away. We welcome everyone in with a warm bowl of soup. We are here to help.”
Providing care to all who need it, regardless of their ability to pay, has been a pillar of the hospice’s mission since its beginning.
In addition to other services, HOV offers grief support groups and a variety of classes, from mindfulness to dementia education.
The new accreditation might not change much on the ground, Cooney said, but now the community can feel secure that the staff has been educated about Jewish culture and traditions.
“We love our Jewish community and want Jewish families to know that they are going to get the very best culturally sensitive care,” Cooney said. JN
