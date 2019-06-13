Meeting new people and watching their dreams become reality are two aspects that Brandon Holtzman, owner of Holtzman Home Improvement, enjoys most about his work.
He also likes the variety of the different homes and projects and is passionate about “taking on a home that needs remodeling and transforming it into a completely different space. Watching your clients’ dreams become a reality gives a feeling that is difficult to describe.”
One memorable project that Holtzman worked on was a project for the Make-A-Wish Foundation for a young girl with a critical respiratory disease. “We renovated her room to show her favorite Disney character,” he said. “It was a very special project.”
Holtzman Home Improvement, founded in 2006 by Brandon Holtzman and his father, Danny, is a family-owned and -operated, five-star rated, licensed, bonded and insured Phoenix contracting company. The company’s services includes bathroom and kitchen remodeling,
additions and small-space and full-home renovations.
After a home visit from a project manager to discuss the project, the client is invited to visit the company’s showroom to learn about current trends and view a 3-D rendering to help visualize the project.
The showroom is also open to the public, although reservations are recommended to ensure that there will be a designer available since they are often with a customer or at a job site.
The company’s website also includes a renovation project tracker to help clients view up-to-date project designs and
photos of the progress.
What do you think makes you successful in this industry?
“There are a few things that have helped us along the way for success.
“The workmanship we put into our projects to ensure they meet our client’s needs and vision.
“We employ all our own sales, superintendents and tradesmen. This allows us to oversee and control our work and quality.
“Being involved in the everyday ins and outs of the business ensures successful output.”
What do you think would surprise people most about the industry?
“The actual cost of remodeling and time frames to complete projects. I also think people underestimate the amount of details and materials that go into completing the projects.”
What do you wish everyone knew about home improvement?
• “Home improvement TV shows do not do a great job at depicting what actually goes into a project. A lot of people have misconceptions regarding costs and timelines because of these shows.”
• “Our rule of thumb is it will cost twice as much as you expect and take twice as long. Transparency surrounding costs and timelines is extremely important to us so that our homeowners have an accurate idea of what the remodel process will entail.”
• “We also would recommend doing your homework and being prepared with background information about your property. For instance, what year was it built, have plumbing lines ever been replaced, do you have a post tension slab, etc.”
What is the biggest challenge for the home improvement industry?
“Finding quality employees to complete the task.”
What organizations are you involved with?
“The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.”
What is your favorite thing about what you do?
“Seeing the beginning and end of a project: watching a vision, basically a dream, come to life.” JN
