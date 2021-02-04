If you love the freedom of a mini dress, but also the class and coverage of a maxi dress, you have to try this one out: the midi dress. Combining the best of both worlds, a midi dress offers you the long lines of a floor-length dress while simultaneously giving you the mobility that a mini dress affords you.
Whether you're already a long-time fan of the midi or a new convert to the style, here are a few facts you may want to know about the midi dress.
The length of a midi dress
So what exactly qualifies the length of a dress as a midi dress? By definition, it must fall below the knee and above the ankle. Originally the term "midi" was short for "mid-calf," but now the name has become a bit more inclusive. Anything and everything that falls within this range earns the title of midi. Anything shorter than this borders on mini dress territory and anything that hits at or below the ankle is a maxi dress.
Midi dresses come in many different styles
Remember that the term "midi dress" refers only to the length of the dress' skirt but does not limit the style and fit of the dress itself.
Midi dresses are very versatile and come in all sorts of different shapes and sizes. There are a few popular styles of this dress.
First, you have your classic bodycon midi dresses, designed to accentuate your curves in all the right places and cling to your body in a tight line. Then, you have your wrap style midi dresses, which create movement and flow as you walk. Of course, there are different styles between these two, meaning there's a midi dress out there for you.
They can be worn all year
Since this dress' length is right in between, this means you can wear various styles of the midi dress all year. For spring, try a light-color, pastel lace midi. Consider a brighter color or bolder pattern of midi dress in the summer and a piece of fabric like jersey or cotton that gives you a more breathable feel. In the fall, go with your classic rust or warm colors in maybe a waffle-knit material. As for winter, a sweater-knit provides toasty warmth while keeping you looking cool.
The history of the midi
How did the midi dress come to be in today's frontline of fashion? It first broke into high society in the 1910s, when hemlines were beginning to become shorter. The flapper era of the 1920s showed a massive gain in popularity of this length, but the rubber-band effect occurred when we moved again toward longer lengths in the 1930s, where they stayed for the length of the great depression.
In the 1950s, the midi skirt came back to the main scene and has since been in and out of fashion every decade or so, until recent years. They have now claimed prime real estate in the fashion world and don't seem to be going anywhere soon.
Any height can wear them
Since there is a wide-ish range of lengths considered midi, no matter what height you are, you can find a midi dress that fits you just right. Though those of us who are a bit shorter have to be more aware of the exact length of the midi dresses they shop for, the right length of a midi dress can create a lengthening effect on shorter folks. For taller midi dress wearers, they beautifully accentuate your height.
