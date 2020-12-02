If you’ve been searching for an understatement of the year, this may be it: We are living at a time of incredible challenges and concerns.
For nonprofit organizations in Arizona and across the nation, the ongoing and undeniable uncertainty adds a whole new dimension.
Authors of a new report from the Women’s Philanthropy Institute at the Lilly School of Philanthropy and quoted in the September issue of Nonprofit Quarterly magazine wrote that the COVID-19 pandemic “is a complex crisis whose widespread social and economic impacts created an unprecedented environment for charitable giving during the spring of 2020. These conditions have greatly affected philanthropy, influencing whether U.S. households give, how much they give and to which causes and organizations they give.”
In Arizona, results of an Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits pulse poll in October showed that 60% of responding nonprofits were projecting net operating losses this year, nearly 65% would be able to continue operations for between one and 12 months if revenues continue to decline or remain stagnant and without another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans, 50% would have to dip into or continue to deplete reserves or savings.
All this when nonprofits are being relied on more than ever to meet growing needs from our neighbors in communities across the state.
I write this at a time when nonprofits are typically reaching out for year-end contributions to sustain the great work being done — and this year doing so after enduring and absorbing additional and unexpected COVID-related costs.
That being said, the good news is that many nonprofits quickly pivoted to address the challenges and now operate in “COVID mode,” a fact that probably won’t change for at least another 12 months.
At the Human Services Campus, where 16 independent nonprofit organizations collaborate to provide services, resources and support to move people experiencing homelessness from the street to a home, we have steadfastly remained focused on serving the more than 800 men and women we see on the campus every day.
On top of that, the number of people living on the streets is growing. The most-recent point in time count of people experiencing homelessness on one night in Maricopa County was 7,419 individuals, an 11% increase from a year ago. More than half were sleeping on the streets or in another place not meant for habitation, a rise of nearly 20% over the previous year.
And, we have no idea what the long-term impact of COVID-19 will be on those struggling to pay their rents, mortgages and utilities with the real possibility of eviction looming ahead.
Addressing homelessness is not a recent anomaly. And solving the problem won’t happen anytime soon, which doesn’t alter the need for a regional approach engaging and involving cities and towns across Maricopa County. After all, homelessness is not confined to Phoenix city boundaries.
The HSC leads a network of 20 coordinated entry points for single adults in Greater Phoenix. In 2019, more than 4,000 individuals received services at other access points and did not come to the campus.
But even COVID mode doesn’t change the fact that among the first critical steps in getting off the streets is having access to a safe place to sleep and rest. We are working hard to provide that opportunity for even more men and women who come to our campus for help and where we develop individualized plans to put them on a path to self-sufficiency. During the past five years, more than 10,500 individuals were assisted with permanent housing
Currently, we have a request before the Phoenix city council to increase the number of shelter beds on the campus. Central Arizona Shelter Services, the state’s largest homeless shelter, is maxed out every night. CASS only has space for 425 individuals, although its certificate of occupancy allows for 700.
We are requesting approval to add 275 beds to CASS as well as to allow Andre House, across the street from the campus, to develop a 24/7 100-bed low-barrier shelter for highly vulnerable individuals who may encounter challenges entering a shelter because of pets and possessions. We’re also seeking permission to add 200 ad hoc beds in the St. Vincent de Paul dining room or Lodestar Day Resource Center, both on the campus, during extreme summer and winter weather.
We are supported in those efforts by more than 17,000 people who have signed petitions, hundreds of people who have written letters of support, and endorsements by the Central City Village Planning Committee and the Phoenix Human Relations Commission. We will appear before Phoenix’s planning commission in December, the last step in the process before what we hope is a January presentation at the Phoenix City Council.
These additional beds won’t end homelessness for all. They will be a meaningful step for more people looking for a way home. JN
Amy Schwabenlender is executive director of Human Services Campus, Inc.
