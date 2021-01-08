There is an emerging trend coming out of the martial arts, called "flow arts." The flow arts are seen as both an art form and a sorting activity, Some people have taken it on as a hobby, while for others it's more of an obsession.
What are the flow arts, and what does it mean?
Regardless of how one adopts flow arts, it has become a new way to interact with the physical world. Many practitioners of the flow arts use "flow toys," which refers to the instruments people use to reach a state of "flow," which is seen as the mind's optimal state of being. Think of it as the ultimate state of "mindfulness."
The current trend toward the use of flow toys seems to have started with an earlier trend toward "fire dancing," in which people danced with objects that were on fire. While many found fire dancing inspiring, they were just as inspired by the quest to find flow offered by the discovery of flow arts.
To those who practice them, the flow arts nearly always bring practitioners to a state of flow through the use of flow toys. As those who use them most see them, flow toys are any items that inspire exploration, dance and movement. Flow toys are developed to make the most of the quest for a state of flow.
Who needs to find a state of flow?
The concept of flows as a state of mind has been a goal in societies and cultures for millennia. It has been a goal of Zen masters, and ancient samurai warriors, as well as such modern groups as pioneers in psychology and modern athletes, who see achieving happiness and excellence as synonymous with achieving a state of flow.
In the physical realm, the concept of flow is all about fluidity and efficiency, which is why their movements tend to be circular in nature and why there is also a desire for continuity and conservation of energy in the body. Finding a flow is all positive to the users of flow toys.
To users of flow toys, finding the flow means discovering a state of complete absorption, deep enjoyment, as well as total satisfaction and concentration. It's almost identical to the state attained through activities like the practice of Tai-Chi, yoga or meditation.
How are flow arts similar to martial arts?
From the point of view of experts and champions in the field of flow arts, one reaches a state of flow when their skill level is at least equal to the given challenge they face. This state is usually facilitated by activities like dancing and using skill toys effectively, and flow toys are a major part of helping a practitioner of flow arts succeed.
Whereas it is true that the flow arts have a great many similarities with the martial arts, they are actually quite dissimilar in many ways. For example, the goal in martial arts is to follow established forms and traditions to reach the objections of attack and defense.
On the other hand, when engaging in the flow arts of dance and spinning, while manipulating flow toys, the goal is less limited. You simply keep moving in a way that feels right and natural and keeps you exploring the physical universe and finding the state of flow that is all yours.
When seeking your state of flow using flow toys, the only limits that exist are your own physical abilities, as well as the limits of your imagination and the natural laws that apply at the time. If you can do it, you can use if to find your flow and find your very own peace of mind, without comparing it to what others may have been able to do.
