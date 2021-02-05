Preparing and building a toddler's wardrobe is just as fun as getting ready for a baby's arrival. Only now, your little one can wear way more than snap-on onesies.
Although several mobility factors have changed for your child, once you hit the one-year-old to the three-year-old period in your kiddo's life, the cuteness factor has not.
The toddler years are an excellent time for parents to get expressive and have the most fun with their child's wardrobe. But they are also the years you have to think about your kiddo going through significant mobility and body changes:
- From bottles to sippy cups.
- From crawling to walking.
- From needing your help with everything to being independent.
- From diapers to pull-ups.
These mobility and personality changes open up the possibility of getting creative and trying everything. However, some essential items will make these transitional years more manageable, especially with the quality and sustainable clothing options like Mon Coeur.
What you need
It is crucial to have a budget in mind when planning this phase of your child's life and wardrobe. While toddlers don't grow at quite the same speed as your newborn did in their first year, you will be unlikely to get more than three or four months out of their clothes only because they are growing.
For this reason, it is helpful to build a sustainable, earth-friendly capsule wardrobe for your littles, so as they grow, you can trade up pieces that fit better with their different stages of mobility without compromising on fast fashion and hurting the planet.
Can't find everything you need is made sustainably or recycled?
Thrift stores and second-hand options can help you stick you your budget while building out that ever-changing capsule wardrobe.
Here are some clothing items that we suggest all toddler moms have in their arsenal:
- Elastic waist pants — From jeans to dress pants. Tiny buttons on pants may look cute, but they will end up being the bane of your existence to a toddler. The buttons on pants rub in strange ways. As your child's mobility changes, the buttons can become unsnapped and make it easier for your toddler to wriggle free of their clothing and go streaking about the house.
- Bodysuits with snaps in the crotch — Avoiding shirts you have to keep tucked in. Bodysuits will ensure your toddler keeps some of their clothes on, and yet there is still easy access for diaper and pull-up changing or even potty time.
- Leggings galore — Leggings will save those little knees during the crawling stage and will be the perfect potty training pants. They can be paired with just about any top or jacket and worn under a t-shirt for playtime.
- T-shirts for days — Layering your toddler's clothing will be the best way to get you through the cooler months. Earth-friendly T-shirts can be purchased a little larger and worn all summer on their own and then layered under flannels and sweaters, and hoodies as the weather gets colder.
- A soft hoodie — You may not be swaddling your little ones anymore, but that doesn't mean they don't like to feel cozy and comfy. Try a hoodie made from recycled plastic bottles. We know pulling clothing over their heads will be a bit of an ordeal, but they'll adjust, and they'll have the luxury of feeling all wrapped up and snuggly.
Toddle on through to the other side
In conclusion, we know it's tough watching your sweet baby grow up, but what a joy it is to be able to watch them grow and learn so quickly during these transitional toddler years of their life.
Help ease these transitions for both you and your baby by investing in quality sustainable, and earth-friendly clothes for toddlers. These items will not only stand up to your child's rugged wear and tear, but they will also add that little touch of luxury, knowing that you are helping the earth and your kiddo stay healthy by being earth conscious.
