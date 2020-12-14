Biosphere 2 is an enclosed, experimental ecological facility located in Oracle, AZ. In the early 1990s, researchers recreated many of the conditions of life on Earth in the facility and sealed people, plants, and animals inside to evaluate their self-sufficiency in a controlled environment. While planting trees inside, the researchers noticed that although they grew rapidly, the trees were weak and fell over easily before maturation. The scientists determined that the trees enclosed in Biosphere 2 failed to grow stress wood which is formed when wind pushes against them and helps them grow more solidly. In the windless environment of the sphere, the trees lacked the stress that normally helps them and their roots grow sufficiently strong.
According to the Midrash, the olive oil of the Menorah alludes to another type of stress that fortifies. The Jews are olive-like, it says. Oil does not emerge from an olive until it is aggressively beaten from the tree, thrown in a vat, mashed by a grinder, and pressed and smashed by a heavy stone.
Like the olive releasing its light-giving oil, a Jew’s spiritual potential is released after persecution. Being thrown about, mashed, pressed and smashed can bring out our spiritual “light.” Chanukah, therefore, reminds us that just as the harshly blowing wind strengthens a tree, the often-forceful winds of persecution have benefited the spiritual strength of the Jewish people as well.
It is obvious that despite the realization of potential that persecution may bring, it is better to avoid it altogether. The siddur is full of pleading that the Almighty save us from all types of pain, illness and threat. Moreover, the acute suffering of the calamities of history sometimes serves to uproot faith rather than bolster it.
A Holocaust survivor himself, Rabbi Yisroel Zev Gustman (1908 – 1991) was once approached by a woman with a question about the custom that someone that forgets to light Shabbat candles must, going forward, light an extra candle every week to make up for the omission. After spending the war in a ghetto and concentration camps, she did not observe Shabbat at all for several years after liberation. She was now returning to Shabbat observance and if she kept this custom, she would be lighting an inordinate number of candles each week.
He told her that when she lights candles each Erev Shabbat, she should instead give a penny to tzedakah for each week that she did not light candles. He explained to his students that after all she suffered during the war, there was no way he could let her undergo the humiliation that would have resulted from her literal adherence to the custom.
The way any person of faith copes with the effects of such suffering on his life, aside from being beyond our ability to judge, is entirely personal and defies prediction. If we cannot learn from the production of olive oil to actively pursue the challenge of calamity and persecution, we can learn to passively accept it and find its bright side.
As a nation, we endured the crises of not only Chanukah but all the other exiles and expulsions listed in the song Maoz Tzur and yet more beyond. With the hindsight of history, we can see how these events each eventually galvanized our national character to the extent that while our many oppressors are no more, we march boldly on.
This year, when reaching for the olive oil (or candles) in preparation for Chanukah, take a moment to think about the challenges that we have endured since last Chanukah and how, ultimately, they might foster within us new strengths, new lights, and deeper roots. JN
Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs is director of the Greater Phoenix Vaad Hakashruth, rabbi at Beth Joseph Congregation and director of the Jewish Enrichment Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.