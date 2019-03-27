Sometimes we need change in our homes, just for the sake of change, and those changes can be either temporary or permanent.
Change doesn’t always mean replacement. Small changes can make huge differences. You can start by taking a photograph of the space you are thinking about changing. Surprisingly, the picture will help you see things you weren’t aware of when standing in the room. The balance and relationship of your pieces to each other will be more noticeable. We often buy pieces we like without thinking how they relate to the other pieces in the room. This is a good time to look at that relationship and decide what fits and what doesn’t. The photo allows you to see your pieces as others do without the emotional attachment.
Next, rearranging furniture is a good beginning. Look at your room and pick one thing — big or small — to move. Try it and see what opportunity opens up. Do you need to fill that space or leave it open?
You can also call an interior designer who specializes in what is called “redesign.” This redesign specialist comes to your home for a day, morning or afternoon and rearranges the furniture you already own.
It’s best that homeowners leave the premises, so they don’t have heart failure watching when the design doctor takes over. The patient (your home) is analyzed (evaluated) by the doctor (designer), and a prescription is filled by the design pharmacist. This can be an intense process.
They arrange and rearrange until the pieces you have look, and function differently than they did before. We all take what we have for granted and fresh eyes will see it in a different way. When you come home, your home will have a new appearance and feel.
If you don’t want a complete change, you can rearrange your pictures. Move the pieces from room to room. Replace with similar sizes so you don’t have to make new holes. I have exchanged art with a friend because I love some of her pieces and she loves some of mine. You can exchange pieces with relatives and enjoy them without having to possess them. The same goes for accessories.
Another inexpensive way to change a room is with paint. Each room can have a face lift by selecting a color that is the common denominator to the main pieces to pull it more together. Conversely, paint an accent wall to give your pieces definition.
Leaving empty spaces is OK too. Don’t fill spaces just because they are empty. Letting the eye rest in a room gives more significance to the pieces you see. The most important point is to keep what gives you pleasure and release the pieces that don’t. JN
Barbara Kaplan, IFDA and Allied ASID, is a Phoenix-based interior designer and the CEO of Barbara’s Picks, an online resource for interior design. For more information, visit barbaraspicks.com.
