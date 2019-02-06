Jewish News is now accepting nominations from our readers for Best of Jewish Phoenix: Home & Design, to be published May 2019.
We want to honor the Jewish people who make the Valley a vibrant place to call home, from interior designers, landscapers and furniture makers to real estate professionals and business owners.
To nominate someone who makes the Phoenix Home & Design sector great, please send us a note telling us why your nominee should be considered.
Email your nomination to editor@jewishaz.com or send it to Jewish News, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road., Ste. 206, Scottsdale AZ 85254
DEADLINE IS FEB. 15.
All potential categories are listed below.
INTERIOR DESIGNERS | HOUSE PAINTERS
LANDSCAPERS | HOME ORGANIZERS
MOVING SPECIALISTS | POOL DESIGNERS
CONTRACTORS | BUILDERS
TITLE COMPANY MANAGERS | FURNITURE COMPANIES
ROOFERS | AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING
PLUMBING | BUILDING & MASONRY SUPPLY
SUN SCREENS | TREE SERVICE
GLASS COMPANY | REMODELING
TILE AND STONE COMPANY | CHIMNEY CLEANING
WEED | GARAGE DOORS
PEST CONTROL | SOLAR
BLINDS | HANDYMAN
WINDOWS AND DOORS | POOL SERVICE
ALARM COMPANIES | REMODELING
PAINTING | STORAGE
LOCKSMITH | REBATH
HOME INSURANCE COMPANIES | HOME CLEANING SERVICE
LIGHTING COMPANIES | LENDING GROUPS
MOVING AND STORAGE | TENTS AND AWNINGS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.