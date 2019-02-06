Ad.jpg

Jewish News is now accepting nominations from our readers for Best of Jewish Phoenix: Home & Design, to be published May 2019.

We want to honor the Jewish people who make the Valley a vibrant place to call home, from interior designers, landscapers and furniture makers to real estate professionals and business owners.

To nominate someone who makes the Phoenix Home & Design sector great, please send us a note telling us why your nominee should be considered.

Email your nomination to editor@jewishaz.com or send it to Jewish News, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road., Ste. 206, Scottsdale AZ 85254

DEADLINE IS FEB. 15.

All potential categories are listed below.

INTERIOR DESIGNERS | HOUSE PAINTERS

LANDSCAPERS | HOME ORGANIZERS

MOVING SPECIALISTS | POOL DESIGNERS

CONTRACTORS | BUILDERS

TITLE COMPANY MANAGERS | FURNITURE COMPANIES 

ROOFERS | AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING

PLUMBING | BUILDING & MASONRY SUPPLY

SUN SCREENS | TREE SERVICE

GLASS COMPANY | REMODELING

TILE AND STONE COMPANY | CHIMNEY CLEANING

WEED | GARAGE DOORS

PEST CONTROL | SOLAR

BLINDS | HANDYMAN

WINDOWS AND DOORS | POOL SERVICE

ALARM COMPANIES | REMODELING

PAINTING | STORAGE

LOCKSMITH | REBATH

HOME INSURANCE COMPANIES | HOME CLEANING SERVICE

LIGHTING COMPANIES | LENDING GROUPS

MOVING AND STORAGE | TENTS AND AWNINGS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.