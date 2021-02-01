When we reflect on some of the past beauty trends, we usually think about beauty as something that should look effortless. Nobody wants to look like they are trying too hard. With the dawn of a new year, some beauty trends are going to rise to the surface. What are some of the top beauty trends that you should note for the upcoming year? How can you make sure that your beauty reflects your style? There are a few trends that everyone should pay attention to from beauty gurus such as Paris Hilton.
Focus on the eyes
Even though the eyes might not be the most prominent part of your face, they are certainly an essential portion of your component. If you do not focus on your eyes, you will not bring your entire look together. Whether you are thinking about putting on some pastel eyeshadow, a bright liner, or some glitter, try to go somewhere beyond a natural smoky eye. Instead, reach for not only color but also texture. Focusing on the eyes will create a unique beauty moment that will undoubtedly catch everyone's attention in the room. Don't be afraid to branch out with a few unusual colors or styles as well. That is what this year is going to be.
The shag cut is back
If you saw the shag cut returning at the tail end of 2020, you know that this is a cut that will be popular this year. The shag is a cut that draws its inspiration from some of the superstars of the 1970s. With the rise of a new counterculture movement, it should come as no surprise that this haircut is coming back as well. Even if you feel like this haircut isn't entirely for you, there are plenty of ways for you to tailor this cut to meet your own needs. Please take a look at some of the people supporting this cut and find a way to make it your own.
The neon look is here to stay
Many people felt like the neon look might be something that would stick. It turns out that is what has happened. Drawing on highlighter party from high school and college, it is clear that many people are falling in love with the personality of the neon look. For an easy editorial look, consider keeping the rest of your face minimal when it comes to makeup and add a short line of neon around the eyes. That way, you can accomplish the exact look that you want.
Go for the look of glass skin
You have spent a long time trying to get your skin exactly the way you want it. Now, it is time to let it shine. Glass skin is back. To do this, you need to moisturize and exfoliate regularly. That way, you can get rid of the dead skin cells on the surface of your face, allowing your inner beauty to shine through. Even though it may feel like you need to go through an extensive amount of skincare to get there, you can sculpt your face to make it look like it was from a glass. Make sure that you use an illuminating primer before you apply foundation. Primer is the secret to a glass skin look.
Get ready for a new wave of beauty trends in 2021
These are just a few of the top beauty trends that will rise to the surface this year. Of course, as the year continues to unfold, there are new beauty trends that will begin to emerge as well. Anyone who wants to look and feel their best to keep up with these beauty trends should be sure to invest in a few novel products, as they can make it much easier for you to achieve the look you desire. Follow some of these trends and make sure that your inner beauty always shines through.
