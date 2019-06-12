For Amy Rosenthal, real estate has always been a part of her life. Both her parents worked in real estate — her father’s speciality was commercial and her mother’s was residential.
Soon after she received her college degree at Northern Arizona State University, she decided to also go into real estate. She became a licensed Realtor in 1996 and never looked back. After working in the industry for many years, she returned to school and obtained her associate broker license.
“I guess it has always been in my blood to be a Realtor,” says Rosenthal, a full- service residential Realtor who helps clients buy and sell real estate. “I love living in Arizona and enjoy helping families relocate to the Valley of the Sun.”
What do you think would surprise people most about the real estate industry?
“People typically think that real estate is only a buyer’s market or a seller’s market. People may be surprised that buyers and sellers have opportunities available to them in every market. Consulting a licensed Realtor and discussing your goals can help you achieve those goals, even when it seems like an uphill climb.”
How has the industry changed over the years?
“The internet has been very helpful in advancing the real estate industry. Buyers
and sellers can now do their own preliminary
research about the market on their own computers. Buyers can research specific areas and amenities prior to spending time looking at properties to ensure the location fits their needs.
“The internet has also brought about some great programs such as Docusign which allows clients to sign documents on their phone and other devices without having to inconvenience themselves with set appointment times and locations.
“With that being said, there is also a lot of misinformation on the internet and it is more important than ever for a buyer or seller to consult a licensed Realtor to help them navigate and understand all the information that is readily accessible on the internet.”
What do you wish everyone knew about real estate?
“There are so many great things about owning real estate, especially in Arizona, but real estate is not as easy as it may seem. With so much information readily accessible, it can seem that buying and selling your own home is an easy task. But when dealing with the biggest investment of your life, it is always better to hire a professional licensed Realtor, just as people would consult a doctor when they are sick or a lawyer when they need legal assistance.
“The real estate rental market is extremely healthy in Arizona. Whether you are looking to offer a furnished or unfurnished rental, the property appreciation has been very solid and the rent can help offset the mortgage payment giving the owner a nice equity position on their investment.
“Using a licensed Realtor can save a client a great deal of time and money. There are so many deadlines in our contracts that if not met, can put a buyer or seller in breach of contract which could really be costly to them.”
What is the biggest challenge for the real estate industry?
“The abundant misinformation that is found online these days. Websites are popping up at an alarmingly fast pace with incorrect information and it is difficult for a client to know if what they are reading is true or false. This misinformation can end up costing buyers and sellers thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars.”
What do you think makes you successful in this industry?
“I feel my success comes from listening to what my clients say (and what they don’t say). I pride myself in being able to handle my client’s transactions from start to finish so I am a one-stop shop for both buyers and sellers. Remaining flexible as an agent is also key as real estate is always changing.”
What’s the most memorable project you’ve worked on?
“During the downtime in the market, I helped a young family sell their home via a short sale. It was a challenging transaction but eventually it worked out and I was able to find them a home that better fit their needs.
“After that, the wife’s parents moved to town and I was able to help them find a lovely home that was close to their daughter, Then two years after that, I helped the husband’s parents move to the Valley and find a house that fit their very specific needs. I love being their family Realtor and have grown close with all of them.”
What organizations are you involved with?
“I am involved with the Giving Group, a group of over 100 professionals who are mainly involved in the real estate field in one way or another (lender, title rep, etc). We meet once per quarter and each member donates $100 per quarter. Members are given the opportunity to tout a specific charity that has meaning to them and afterward a vote is taken and one charity is selected to receive a check for $10,000.
“That type of donation can be life-changing for a local charity and it warms my heart to be able to participate in such a meaningful group.”
What’s your favorite thing about what you do?
“My favorite part of my job is meeting new people all the time and helping them realize their dreams through owning real estate.” JN
