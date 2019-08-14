Bob Roth

Cycling through personal milestones and challenges defines the decades and our journey. Summer of 2019 is a pivotal one for my family. The last of our chickadees will be flying the coop to navigate health care-related fields to not only make a living, but also make a life and a difference. 

Lately, teachable moments have come in the form of a familiar little triangle. I referenced Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs to help my daughters set realistic expectations for entry-level jobs. Thirty-five years ago, I could never have predicted that I would be inching closer toward self-actualization, the pinnacle of Maslow’s hierarchy; caring for seniors would be the foundation of my desire for fulfillment.

To pivot or “reinvent yourself” is to reach and develop your potential to the best of your ability. For the past four years, writing this column, Aging Today, has been a great challenge for me. I’ve researched and communicated issues relevant to my readers, clients and peers. I have most certainly overused commas and left a few participles dangling. Please know that even if my modifiers are misplaced, my heart is not. My desire for seniors to age in place and to live their best life has led me on this path and a big thank you to the Jewish News for giving me this platform. 

In celebration of the past four years and a summer hiatus, here is a greatest hits compilation:

 

Top 10 Reasons to Read Aging Today:

 

10. You are seeking useful information on important topics:

Spring has sprung: seize the season

Consider the source when searching for health information on the internet

9. You find yourself in need of an attitude adjustment:

Projecting positivity

Change, the only constant

Being mindful of mindfulness

It’s time for a digital detox

8. You have vital organs you would like to keep healthy:

Radiating your inner glow

Heart health and gender bias

A colonoscopy is a crystal ball for your health

7.  You want to work on your smile:

Chew on this

6. You are curious about the opioid epidemic:

Opioid epidemic as Shakespearean tragedy

5. You are in need of a good laugh

Laughing our way to good health and happiness

4. You are a procrastinator 

Summer daylight can spark change

Begin with the end in mind

3. Your sex life is important to you

Bringing sexy back 

2. You have insomnia

Let’s sleep on it

1.Brain health is important to you:

Exercise keeps brain and body sharp  JN

 

Bob Roth is the managing partner of Cypress HomeCare Solutions.

