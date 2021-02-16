Throughout history, due to governmental or societal pressure, Jewish values and culture were usually at odds with the surrounding environment, and so Jews always had to make one of two choices: defiance or compliance.
One known example happened during the time of the destruction of the
second Temple, when a group of Jewish rebels refused to listen to the pleas and warnings of the Jewish sages to strike a deal with the Romans, which would have spared them from the enemy’s wrath. These rebels burned vast
quantities of food supplies and other essentials that would have sustained the city for years in order to force the Jerusalem population to fight for their lives against the Romans.
Taking up that position was a complete disaster that unfortunately led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and the destruction of Jerusalem — in this case the great sages suggested compliance.
More recently, as a response to relentless European anti-Semitism, there were efforts by some in the Jewish community to assimilate into Western Europe’s culture. This too was a colossal failure that caused hundreds of thousands of Jews to disappear from amongst our people.
Here we clearly needed defiance.
Most of us would much rather not have to choose between standing up or blending in. However, there are times in our lives when we experience this internal conflict and have to make a conscious decision: Do we treasure our own Jewish value system or assume an assimilationist mentality by blending into the American melting pot around us? There is a constant tug of war between defiance and deference; how do we navigate these challenges?
This question was always relevant to the Jewish people, but all the more so in our age of extreme social media sharing and public pressure to express our opinions and feelings. What is the proper approach for a Jew today in 2021?
We are close to the joyous holiday of Purim, so let us glean some answers from the Purim story, which despite taking place thousands of years ago, is just as relevant today.
The Jews in Persia lived very comfortably, as a thriving community, well integrated into the local Persian society. They held political power; Esther was the queen and Mordechai, the leader of the Jewish community, was even credited with saving the king’s life from an assassination attempt. Yet, seemingly out of nowhere, the Jews were threatened with nothing less than genocide. The question begs to be asked, why? What terrible thing did they do to deserve such a horrific decree against them?
Our sages teach us that the Jews began to assimilate, they acted as if living in Shushan and Persia was their birthright, their land and their people. Their mistake was that they adopted the Persian culture and way of life, customs and traditions.
Just a couple of years later they were allowed to rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem. Unfortunately, very few wanted to leave their comfortable homes in exile and move to Israel; so assimilated were they after just 70 years of living in the diaspora.
Mordechai realized that the root of this terrible decree was not political, it was not just the wicked Haman, it was not ordinary anti-Semitic motivation. Rather, it stemmed from something much deeper; it came about because of the Jews’ desire to assimilate and become Persian, as was the case in Europe in the 19th century and various other exiles throughout our history.
Therefore, if the decree against the Jews was because of a spiritual malady, then the antidote has to be a spiritual renaissance. This was the reason Mordechai first went to gather the children to pray together with him and to teach them Torah.
Only afterwards did he use his connections in the palace.
He also refused to bow down to Haman, even though that would endanger not only his life but the lives of all the Jewish people. Why? Because Mordechai sought to correct the spiritual source of the evil decree, namely the Jewish surrender to a foreign way of life and living. He would not bow his head to anything contrary to Jewish belief.
Thus, Mordechai was encouraging the Jewish people to correct their ways by changing to a “fight and not flight” approach, as to how they practice
their Judaism. To always stay strong and maintain Jewish traditions, and to recognize that our salvation is not in the hands of man, but in the hands of G-d.
Purim reminds us that nature is just a facade hiding the true source of this world; ultimately G-d is in control.
This was true then and certainly true today.
Fortunately, we are blessed to live in a country that gives us the freedom and encourages us to live as practicing Jews, enabling us to be “a light unto
the nations.” JN
Rabbi Yossi Levertov is the director of Chabad of Scottsdale.
