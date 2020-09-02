When I made aliyah, I was not a Zionist.
Prior to making aliyah, I had never celebrated Yom Ha’atzmaut; I barely even knew about it. And when my wife and I landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Aug. 10, 2004, as new olim and the couple of hundred people we arrived with all sang “Hatikvah” with tears in their eyes, I couldn’t sing along because I didn’t know the words.
So you might be wondering what motivated me to make aliyah at all.
To make a long story short, it began in college when I embarked on an innocent spiritual journey, seeking to replace the consumer culture I was raised on with something a bit deeper. I looked into all the “isms” (Buddhism, Hinduism, Native American-ism) for the answers to my big questions.
Eventually, I realized that my own “ism,” Judaism, had exactly what I was looking for. I picked up my backpack, and at age 22, journeyed to the Middle East. My plan was to travel the country, volunteer on a kibbutz, learn a little Hebrew and then go back to America to live out the rest of my life.
But something unexpected happened when I arrived.
Within just a few days of being in Israel, I was overcome by a deep sense of being home that I had never felt anywhere at any time in my life. During that trip I discovered Tzfat, discovered this thing called yeshiva, spent six months learning Torah for the first time in my life, and then returned to the United States newly religious and inspired to make the arrangements to bring my soul home after thousands of years of wandering around in exile.
It took me five years to fully move to Israel. During the interim, I lived in an ultra-Orthodox community among very friendly and very committed Jews. The overwhelming majority of them, however, saw the return of the Nation of Israel to the Land of Israel as a future event that will take place in a miraculous way led by the Messiah (not by the Jewish Agency or Nefesh B’Nefesh) and on the wings of eagles (not on El Al).
No one in the community ever talked about Zionism. I never saw Israeli flags waving on front lawns and never even saw a single Yom Ha’atzmaut celebration. The fifth of Iyar was business as usual.
So when I finally made aliyah in 2004, I had no Zionist education, which meant I knew next to nothing of the inspiring history of how the State of Israel came to be and the sacrifices so many Israelis made to ensure its continued existence. I never heard of Zev Jabotinsky, Hannah Senesh or Eli Cohen.
I barely knew the difference between Herzl and Hertz rental car, or Ben-Gurion and Ben & Jerry’s (OK, I’m exaggerating, but just a little). My aliyah was based purely on a spiritual desire to return to the place where my Jewish soul felt most connected.
I share this story to illustrate the point that while most American Jews who make aliyah do so for Zionist reasons, it need not be the only reason for taking that big step. In fact, Zionism and Judaism have not been strong enough arguments for the vast majority of American Jews to make aliyah. And when I say vast majority, what I really mean is the 99 percent of American Jews who have never considered Israel as a possible life option for them.
But maybe the idea has never crossed their minds because aliyah has long been established as being for a very specific type of Jew. A type of Jew they are not. Therefore, Israel remains for them a foreign country that might have something to do with their past, but nothing to do with their future.
For me, this is a great modern Jewish tragedy. Because Israel belongs to the entirety of the Jewish people. And the more I live here, the more I see and get that there are so many different reasons to love Israel, and to find meaning and satisfaction in living here besides the classic Zionist and spiritual reasons.
Simply put, Israel is so many different things. And while getting teary-eyed and emotional while singing “Hatikvah” is powerful and beautiful, and thinking about the miraculous return of our people to our homeland after 2,000 years of exile is inspiring, they are not the sum total of what Israel is. Israel is those things, but also so much more.
Israel is a story of overcoming struggle, of persistence, of innovation and creativity. A story that ignites the human soul. Israel is nature, hiking, natural springs and waterfalls.
Israel is a “Take Charge” and “Do It Yourself” society influenced by the country’s policy of mandatory army service.
Israel is world-renowned food culture, created out of the tastes, colors and smells of the diverse lands the Jewish people came home from.
Israel is sitting down for a Shabbat meal on Friday night with your family even if you’re not “religious.”
Israel is history, archaeology and the ancient crossroads of global empires
and cultures.
Israel is a haven for ecological innovations, a hub for environmental technologies that are transforming the world.
Israel is mixing the old with the new, connecting modernity to tradition, and creating a vibrant Jewish culture unseen before in Jewish history.
Israel is finding solutions to its most pressing problems and then sharing those solutions with the world.
Israel is balancing national pride and identity with global awareness and a sense of duty towards all of humanity.
This is an Israel that most American Jews — those who are not “that kind” of Jew — are not familiar with. And this is an Israel that many of them, I believe, would connect to, be inspired by and, yes, even be interested in living in.
As the current challenges and upheavals in our world are pushing a greater number of Jews who were previously on the fence to pack their bags and make the move, this could be the right time to broaden the conversation about aliyah to include those Jews in the Diaspora who may never have given serious thought to the possibility of living in the Jewish state.
Even those Jews who don’t know the words to “Hatikvah.” JN
Akiva Gersh, originally from New York, made aliyah to Israel in 2004. Since 2007, he has taught Jewish history and modern-day Israel at the Alexander Muss High School in Israel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.