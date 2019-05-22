To the Editor
Another shooting, Chabad of Poway Synagogue in Poway, California, just six months after the massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.
I found your article (“New Zealand’s example,” Mar 29) interesting regarding how New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardera, attempts to change the gun laws there. Your March 29 article was right on to assure gun owners that the Second Amendment will always protect the rights of guns to be purchased and used for protection and hunting. But why are we spending so much time worrying about weapons, guns of all types, when they are simply trophies to collect and display?
Why aren’t we addressing the real problem: ammunition. If semiautomatic ammunition was banned in these very dangerous guns, it would be very difficult to use a semiautomatic weapon or any other gun that possesses a real threat to society.
I would like to suggest we research the largest makers of ammunition and explore what it would take for them to scale back the production of these dangerous bullets (magazines, etc.). This might not be in the best interest of the U.S. munitions makers, but they have a responsibility to protect all U.S. citizens and the peoples of the world.
Christine Leva, Scottsdale
re: What’s the end game
You are critical of every aspect of the President’s foreign policy (“What’s the end game?” May 17), but unless I missed something, you offer no alternative suggestions. I’d like to see some specifics on future pages of the PJN.
For Israel in particular, you accuse the President of provoking Iran (and its rocket strong clients surrounding Israel). I presume you want him to back off. I have to recall the words of Golda Meir: “We can forgive them for killing our children but we cannot forgive you for making us kill their children. Peace will come only when they love their children more than they hate us”
Neither Israel, the USA, nor any other western democracy initiated Jihad. Its rigid ideology to destroy infidels (Jews in particular) and to establish the universal Caliphate has origins in the 6th century and shows no sign of waning. It has made all negotiations with any and all Jihadi organizations, from Yasser Arafat’s to the present, futile. Based on its behavior to date it seems impossible for them to love their children (future martyrs) more than they hate us in the foreseeable future.
Thus, there is no endgame. We must live with perpetual confrontation. Israel knows how to do this and has survived so far — and very well, as everyone knows. With our help it will continue to do so for the indefinite future.
Martin Rosenthal, Phoenix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.