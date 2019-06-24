Don’t forget Palestinian Authority
Your editorial “The Two-State Solution” (June 19, 2019) completely absolves the Palestinian Authority for the lack of negotiations, and, what’s worse, fails to mention the PA’s continued encouragement of terrorism. The PA is obligated by the Oslo Accords to disarm and outlaw terrorist groups, to extradite terrorists to Israel and to halt all anti-Israel and anti-Jewish incitement. Everyone knows that the PA has never done any of this. While the Obama administration never acknowledged or protested these violations, the Trump administration has demonstrated that it knows full well that Abbas himself has used the PA news media and schools to raise an entire generation of Palestinian Arabs to hate Jews and Israel.
We need to be clear about this: If this is how the PA acts now, we do not want to find out how it will act if it is given a sovereign state; the nightmare is obvious. Support for two states is wrong and dangerous.
Moshe Phillips | Philadelphia, PA
National director, Herut North America Herut North America, U.S. Division - The Jabotinsky Movement
