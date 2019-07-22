re: “Jews must not be shields for Trump’s racism”
I am writing in response to the post by a Washington lobbyist, Aaron Keyak, titled “Jews must not be shields for Trump’s racism” (July 18).
As a child growing up I remember being taunted by my non-Jewish classmates to “go back to Israel.” Never mind that I was only 10 and never been outside of my country. I remember feeling hurt by the xenophobia of my supposed friends (even though at the time I did not know the name for the dislike toward people of other backgrounds). I was made to feel like I did not belong among my peers, and unable to help it, since they were picking on me for who I was and not for anything I did or was able to change. Naturally, my first reaction was to join in the outrage in support of the victims of the “go back” utterance.
However, before doing that, I took a minute to actually read what Mr. Trump tweeted — “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it’s done.” That last sentence is a game-changer to me. It changes the meaning of the post from just telling someone to go back, and telling them that they are unwelcome in America — to which I can relate — to the criticism, and a legitimate one, of their politics of criticizing America and its institutions, would only result in them living in the same places their families had moved away from, be it the lawlessness of the warlord-ruled Somalia, the authoritarianism and terror of the PLO-governed Gaza or the corruption and crime of Puerto Rico. In effect, to a reasonable person this sounds like, “If you think about it, you would change your mind.” However, the left-wing provocateurs choose to mention only the “go back” part, stripping it from its context. The closest equivalent would be to accuse the founders of the UNCF of racism for the slogan “A mind is a terrible thing” and omitting the “to waste” part. Yes, this is yet another instance of a changed meaning when you omit part of the quote.
Neither is it right to call Mr. Trump a racist. You may call him a xenophobe, though I don’t see it that way either, but definitely not racist. Calling someone a racist is inflammatory, slanderous act, unless there are facts to substantiate it (which there aren’t), but the left operatives often call people racist whenever they want to smear them — remember how they called Mitt Romney a racist in the run-up to the 2012 elections? As a Jew, however, I feel that Reps. Omar, Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez are anti-Israel and anti-Semitic — no quotes needed — which they’ve proven time and again by their words and deeds. And I take offence at the fact that the Democratic Party, which has a majority in the House of Representatives and, according to Mr. Keyak, represents 75% of the American Jews, has trouble condemning these vile xenophobes, but instead gives them the proverbial megaphone to continue spreading their hate. It is regrettable that with nearly half the country being Democrats, it takes our president, a non-Jewish guy, to stand up for me and for other Jews, including Mr. Keyak, who acts as an enabler of these vile women.
I find it hypocritical for Mr. Keyak to call out the president’s policies towards Israel as “gifts to the far-right” — the surveys I’ve seen show that the only ones who oppose the move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and recognition of Golan Heights were the Arab parties, who generally oppose anything pro-Israel. And his mention of the “politics of another century and a different continent” does bring to mind Joseph Goebbels’ big lie principle — repeat a lie enough times and people will start believing it — because that’s exactly what the left is doing misquoting Mr. Trump’s posts. The “Antifa” fascists with their stormtrooper tactics are also supporters of the Democrats, rather than Republicans.
I do think that the president’s tweets were inartful, but mainly insofar as to let his opponents take his words out of context and try to smear him. But these things happen, to the Republicans as well as to the Democrats. I feel that as an American and as a Jew, Mr. Trump protects my interests better than either of the 20-odd Democratic candidates would, or the last Democratic president did. I think the Democrats and their advocates like Mr. Keyak are being disingenuous by trying to smear Mr. Trump, while circling wagons around true Jew-haters like Omar and Tlaib. And I will surely remember this at the ballot box.
Alex Khazanovich | Scottsdale
