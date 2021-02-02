The article “Interfaith families navigate unusual holiday season” on Dec. 18’s front page portrays a positive picture but neglects to point out significant challenges of interfaith couples. It ignores the bigger picture: the possible eventual demise of Judaism via assimilation.
The article didn’t address general complications confronting intermarried couples, particularly during the holiday season. These include emotional challenges and assimilation guilt — a common byproduct of interfaith
marriage; less common ground which creates opportunities for misunderstanding, confusion and hurt feelings; conflict and confusion the children of an interfaith family might suffer based upon unclear religious identity; and the spousal and extended family conflicts that can exist in relation to different religious beliefs.
With rabbis and Jewish organizations attempting to counteract a well-over 50% intermarriage rate, at the holidays, I’d much prefer a front-page article showing the traditional joys of Chanukah and a variety of Jewish homes, synagogues and organizations celebrating the story of Chanukah, including pictures of menorahs, rather than a front-page picture of a family celebrating with a tree and Santa Claus.
I hope JN will tell local and successful beshert stories about how Jewish couples met and married in the face of so many Jews no longer acknowledging being Jewish.
Raymond Hirsh | Scottsdale
