Last summer, like many other organizations, the Women’s Leadership Institute (WLI), then in its fifth year, had a dilemma.
In a normal year, we engage a group of young women in a year-long program of leadership development based on Jewish values. Each woman works with a mentor, and mentors and mentees also attend monthly meetings of the whole group together. With the help of her mentor, each participant also completes a project on behalf of the community.
That was the plan for the 2020-2021 year, before we knew that a pandemic was going to change everything.
Our dilemma was whether we should risk doing the regular in-person program that we had done for the past five years but do it online, or instead try to do something entirely different, with the hope that we could return to in-person gatherings the following year.
We decided to pivot.
We created the Alumni Institute offering continuing leadership education for our mentors and mentees. The response was robust, and 65 people enrolled in the year-long program.
Anchoring the monthly sessions were three leadership panels composed of community leaders from different arenas. The first was in October on visionary leadership; in January, the second tackled leadership during challenging times; and the third panel on leadership in the arts world will be held in April.
In small groups comprised of five or six mentors and mentees, Institute participants met after each presentation to exchange ideas and share insights with one another.
The heart of the program lies in these small, cross-cohort, cross-mentee/mentor learning and discussion groups. Everyone has felt the need to connect with others and with community during the pandemic, and the small groups offered that during our sessions.
Groups changed mid-year, allowing participants to meet, get to know and work with women they have never met. In addition to the three panels, the monthly meetings offered a diverse curriculum of continuing leadership development and network strengthening.
Most recently, in partnership with the Arizona Center for Women’s Advancement and the Arizona Foundation for Women, we were extremely fortunate to have Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego speak with us about leading during challenging times. Interviewed by Karolyn Benger, a WLI mentor, she spoke movingly about the unique challenges that women face in leadership roles.
The pandemic has been a tragedy of illness, death and loss. Without understating the terrible devastation we have seen, the pandemic also forced the Women’s Leadership Institute to do something we otherwise might not have tried, something that has brought strength and resilience to our organization.
Constraints drove creativity, and for that we are grateful. JN
Rabbi Kanter serves as director of the Women’s Leadership Institute and co-rabbi of The New Shul. For more information about the Women’s Leadership Institute, go to womenlearning.org.
