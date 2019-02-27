The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix accepted ownership of the Jewish News in 2016, out of our commitment to serve and support a vibrant local community. We are not publishers by training or trade, but we took on the risks and challenges of ensuring that the Valley’s oldest Jewish newspaper continued publishing. Since then, we’ve proudly celebrated the Jewish News’ 70th anniversary, among other milestones, and the paper remains a vital touchstone in the lives of its readers.
Charting the course of sustainability in a constantly changing media environment has had its challenges. Other newspapers across the country have instituted layoffs or closed entirely, but the Jewish News is still here, still printing, still connecting our community, even as we encounter the same obstacles. Nonprofit publications, in particular, rely heavily on community goodwill, and a newspaper doesn’t attract the kind of investment other causes do, even with the wonderfully generous Jewish community we have in Arizona.
In response to these challenges, we’ve experimented with a number of behind-the-scenes changes to daily operations. We now believe we’ve landed upon a formula that will work — one that will ensure that the Jewish News can continue its important role of informing and connecting the Jewish communities of Greater Phoenix and Northern Arizona for years to come.
In the coming weeks, we will modify the print publication schedule. The content of the paper won’t change — it’ll still be the same mix of lively local and national reporting that you enjoy — but it will be delivered in more robust print issues on some weeks, and as digital issues in other weeks. Below you’ll see our new publication schedule, which tells you which weeks we’ll have the enhanced print product.
In the next few months, we have several exciting publications coming your way: Our Best of Jewish Phoenix, a glossy magazine, will be out on May 31, and our annual Jewish community directory comes out in late August. We have our Readers’ Choice awards starting this week, too.
We hope you will support the fine journalism we publish with an editorial contribution, a paid subscription, an advertisement or a donation. We will continue working to keep this vital resource available for our community. JN
Richard Kasper is the president and chief executive officer of the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, which owns the Jewish News.
New Phoenix Jewish News print dates
Jan. 4, Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25, February 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb. 22, March 1, March 15, March 29, April 5, April 12, April 19, May 3, May 17, June 7, June 21, July 12, Aug. 9, Sep. 6, Sep. 13, Sep. 20, Sep. 27 Oct. 4, Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Dec. 20
