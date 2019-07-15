Steven Marc Winkler
Steven Marc Winkler, 55, died July 5, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and lived in Phoenix.
He is survived by his spouse, Allison Ladin Winkler of Phoenix; his son, Daniel Winkler; parents Arline and Henry Winkler; brother David Winkler (Nancy); and sister Randi Winkler Gaier (David).
Services were held on July 9, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery and were officiated by Rabbi Mari Chernow.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Memorial contributions can be made to Phoenix Children's Hospital Cancer Center
Or
to Temple Chai, C/O Rabbi Chernow
4645 E. Marilyn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85032 JN
