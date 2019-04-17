Leona Smith Fagelman
Leona Smith Fagelman, 101, passed away on April 13, 2019. Born March 4, 1918, in Pittsburgh, PA, Leona was one of eight children born to Nathan and Sadie Weisman. Leona moved to Phoenix in 1945, then El Paso, Texas, before returning to Scottsdale in 2002.
Leona and her husband, Jerry, were active in Beth El Congregation in its earliest days. Leona was fond of cards and excelled at bridge. She also enjoyed golf, politics, fashion and extensive travels, although her greatest love was her family.
Leona was preceded in death by Jerry Smith in 1987. She leaves behind two children: Sharyn Spillman and Barry Smith (Cindy Smith); five grandchildren: Adam Smith (Leigh Smith), Scott Smith (Andrea Smith) and Suzye Kleiner (David Kleiner), Justin Holdridge and Jared Holdridge (Jordanna Holdridge); and 10 great-grandchildren: Jacob Smith, Annie Smith, Jared Kleiner, Josh Kleiner, James Holdridge, Jack Holdridge, Jett Holdridge, Jolie Holdridge, Jorja Holdridge and Jesse Holdridge.
Leona was also preceded in death by Mac Fagelman in 2001, who she married in 1993. Together they combined two large families that brought them both a lot of happiness, including Mac’s children, Rita Silverman (John Silverman) and Lenny Fagelman, five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
HAROLD NATHAN SHEINKOPF
Dr. Harold Nathan Sheinkopf of Glendale died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the age of 80.
Sheinkopf, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, served in the Medical Corps of the U.S. Army and worked as an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist in his adopted home of Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Shirley Sheinkopf; his daughters, Evelyn Jacobson (Jeffery), Cheryl Snow (David) and Lee Sheinkopf (Jeffrey Siedlik); brother David Sheinkopf; and seven grandchildren.
Services were held on April 12, 2019, at Beth El Cemetery and were officiated by Beth El Synagogue Cantor Jonathan Angres.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
