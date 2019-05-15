Merrick Alan Forman
Merrick Alan Forman, 57, died May 6, 2019. He was born in Phoenix.
He is survived by his mother, Dolores I. Forman; and sisters, Hilary Adams and Lexi Forman.
Services were held on May 8, 2019, at Beth Israel Cemetery and were officiated by Rabbi Martin S. Scharf.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Stewart Kristal
Stewart Kristal of Scottsdale, age 88, passed away April 29, 2019, after complications from a fall. He was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Joliet, Illinois, to Belle and Herman Kristal, immigrants from western Russia. His father died when Stewart was just 6 and he was lovingly raised in Streator, Illinois, by his mother and older siblings, Ben, Sarah, Annette and Mildred. Stewart met his wife of 66 years, Toba Press Kristal, when both were in high school. They attended the universities of Illinois and Wisconsin together where Stewart earned his degree in pharmacy. After service in the Army Medical Corps in Germany, Stewart and Toba moved first to Ottawa, Illinois, and then in 1963 to Phoenix. There he opened his first pharmacy, Kristal Drugs, and eventually went into partnership with his dear friend, Lanny Lahr, in four more K&L pharmacies. He was one of the founding members of the independent pharmacy group United Drugs, and was one of the first in Arizona to introduce computers into pharmacy management.
Stewart loved to travel. He and Toba drove through many parts of Europe and visited Israel, China, Russia, Egypt, Vietnam, India, Cuba and Thailand. He particularly enjoyed sampling varied cuisines, especially desserts. Over the last seven years, Stewart volunteered with the Navajo Elementary School Volunteer Reading Program for children with reading difficulties. The kindness that was the hallmark of his character was especially helpful with the most challenging students.
Stewart is survived by his adoring wife, Toba; his loving children, Scot Kristal, Steven Kristal, and Jill Kristal Feuerstein; daughter-in-law Theresa Kristal and son-in-law Peter Feuerstein; grandchildren Rachel Kristal Topscher (Mike), Betsy Feuerstein, Benjamin Feuerstein, Joseph Kristal, Hayden Kristal and Emma Kristal; and great-grandchildren Alyss and Evelyn Topscher.
A dear gentle man and true mensch has left us and will be terribly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Navajo Elementary School Volunteer Reading Program, 7501 E. Oak St., Scottsdale, Arizona 85257. Arrangements have been entrusted to Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery. Please visit greenacresmortuary.net for information.
Gloria Topper
Our beautiful mother, Gloria Topper, 91 years young, passed away on Sunday morning, April 14th, 2019. She had been a resident of Brooklyn, Queens and Massapequa, Long Island, until moving to Paradise Valley in 1972. For the past seven years, Gloria had made Sagewood her home. She brought many smiles to the residents of Sagewood and Acacia Nursing Center by visiting with her sweet dog, Briget. Her children, Robin Schneider (Harlan) and Elliot Topper (Pamela), will love their mother into eternity. Her dear son Mark Topper passed away in 1994, and her husband of 49 years, Samuel “Jerry” Topper, passed away in 1996. Gloria’s family meant everything to her. The last few days of her life continually surrounded by those who loved her so much. Adored by grandchildren Mikelle Belfore, Sarette McIntosh, Richard Schneider, Aleah Miles and her tender great grandchildren, Samuel, Max, David, Hannah, Lylah, Joseph and Weldon. All who brightened up her life. Gorgeous Gloria will be missed beyond words. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Kol Ami. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary. JN
