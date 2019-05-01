Lois Boshes Chanen
Lois Boshes Chanen passed away on April 25, 2019, leaving behind an iconic story of growing up in mid-century Phoenix, Arizona. Born on Feb. 13, 1932, in Hollywood, California, she came to Phoenix at age 2 and brought with her the Hollywood style that would last her entire life. Growing up in a town of less than 50,000 people on the then-north side of the city near the Heard Museum, she witnessed the growth of Phoenix over the decades: sleeping with wet sheets hung on the porch in the ’30s before air conditioning came to Arizona, working at her parents’ downtown store and performing piano recitals in the ’40s, riding in big Chevrolets to go to malt shops and sock hops in the ’50s, and marrying Phoenix businessman Herman Chanen shortly after her 18th birthday.
Leading an active married life, and raising a family in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s, she was purposefully dedicated to being a full-time wife and mother, never missing a school activity, bake sale, Little League game or philanthropic event. She performed volunteer work for Doctor’s Hospital, the Greater Phoenix Heart Ball, Barrow Neurological Institute and the Phoenix Symphony Ball while frequenting Guggy’s Coffee Shop, Durant’s, Goldwater’s Department Store and the Arizona Biltmore. In the 1960s, then-national magazine Look published a story about the Chanen family focused on Herman’s growing construction business and Lois’ style and grace, likening her to film actress Marilyn Monroe. Her style was also documented in an encyclopedia article about Arizonan Barry Goldwater.
By the early ’90s, Lois became a grandparent and loved passing on her wisdom, style and grace to a new generation of Chanen women, while playing bridge with friends, celebrating happy occasions and complaining that Phoenix became too big a city. She will be lovingly remembered for always showing her love to those she cared about, her avant-garde style, her unique expressions and sense of humor, her indefinable mystique and her beautiful smile.
Lois is predeceased by her beloved parents, Etta and Samuel Boshes, and her brother, Marshall Boshes. She is survived by sons Steven Chanen (Jeanne) and Marc Chanen, exhusband Herman Chanen and granddaughters Rachel, Lauren and Leah Chanen. Services were held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Congregation Beth Israel. In lieu of flowers, for those who desire, a contribution is suggested to the Chanen Preschool at Congregation Beth Israel. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Donald Fox
Donald Fox, 85, of Phoenix Ariz., peacefully passed away April 15, 2019.
He was born and raised in Detroit, Mich.
Don was a devoted and loving husband for 63 years to Joan Nancy Fox, who passed away January 13, 2019.
He is survived by his children Ken (Rosalyn) Fox of Buffalo Grove, Ill., Rick (Ilana) Fox of Tsoran, Israel, and Erika (Steven) Freeman of Phoenix; beloved grandchildren Liat (Shai) Drach, Natalie (Steven) Klumb, Tal Fox, Laine Fox, Shani Fox, and Aylah and Lindsey Freeman.
Contributions can be made to American Friends of Bar-Ilan University (afbiu.org) or Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Services were held April 19, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery, Phoenix.
Adrien Shalowitz Herzberg
Adrien Shalowitz Herzberg, 79, passed away peacefully on April 11 surrounded by family after a brief illness. Adrien was born in Chicago, Illinois, the oldest of three siblings to Faye and Samuel Wallerstein. She grew up in Chicago attending Northwestern University and Loyola Graduate School. She married Herbert Shalowitz and made Chicago home until 1980 when they relocated to Scottsdale. Adrien began her tenure with Jewish Family & Children’s Service in 1980 as a social worker. She was named executive director of JFCS in 1987 and served in that role until her retirement in 1998. During Adrien’s career, JFCS emerged as an innovative leader in behavioral health and social services. Adrien was treasured by her family and friends and will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community. Adrien was predeceased by Lisa (daughter), Herbert and Michael Herzberg. She is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Ronald (David) and Stuart (Shannon); and her two grandchildren, Hadley and Leo, and many other family members. Memorial contributions can be made to Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix at jcfphoenix.org.
