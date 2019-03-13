Robert Fihrer
Robert Fihrer, 76, passed away on Feb. 18 in Scottsdale. Robert graduated from Queens College and was a recruiter for the tech industry. Having lived in New Jersey, New York and Illinois, Robert relocated with his family to Arizona in 1985 and never looked back. Robert will be fondly remembered by friends as a dedicated New York Yankees fan, wine enthusiast, dog lover, storyteller and music man. He found joy in good books, a great bottle of wine and a delicious treat — usually an ice cream sandwich or piece of seven-layer cake. Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife, Linda Fihrer, who was the center of his world. He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Waschler, son-in-law Jeffrey Waschler and their daughters, Abigail and Sydney Waschler. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be missed greatly.
Donald S. Novicoff
On Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, Donald S. Novicoff, loving husband, father of two children and adoring “Papa” of one grandson, passed away at age 78 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Don was born on Dec. 30, 1940, in Lincoln, Nebraska to George and Rose (Wolff) Novicoff. He received his bachelor’s degree and later his master’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Nebraska/Lincoln in 1965. As a longtime resident of Omaha, Don was a successful and respected business owner and after moving to Scottsdale in 2003, Don used his knowledge and skills as a stock trader. After meeting Carolyn Dolgoff Novicoff at an AZA dance on Sept. 8, 1956, they were married on Aug. 26, 1962, and together they raised two daughters, Amy and Wendy.
Don had a passion for anything sports-related and he was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan his entire life. He also loved to travel and he and Carolyn were able to explore the entire world together. He was the happiest when he was spending time with his family and close friends but his greatest joy was being Aiden’s grandfather and watching him grow. He was known for his quick wit, his devotion to his family, and his kind and compassionate spirit.
Don was preceded in death by his father, George, and his mother, Rose. He is survived by his wife Carolyn, his two children, Amy (Curt) Fackrell and Wendy (Robert Davis) Novicoff, his beloved grandson, Aiden Fackrell, his sister Elaine Nachman and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Sinai Mortuary in Phoenix, Arizona. Donations may be sent to the TGen Foundation, 445 N.Fifth St., Suite 120, Phoenix, Arizona 85004.
