James Matthew Weber
James Matthew Weber, 69, died in Pittsburgh. He was born in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his daughters, Rachel and Leila; son, Daniel; and brothers, Jonathan and David.
Donations in his name can be made to Brain @ Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Ave., 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or donate.bbrfoundation.org.
