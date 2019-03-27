Lawrence Jeffrey Marks
Lawrence Jeffrey Marks, 76, of Scottsdale, passed away on March 17, 2019. He stayed true to himself to the end of his life, facing life with a brave fighting spirit and a lively sense of humor, dying peacefully at home.
Larry was born in Shaker Heights, Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Phoenix as a little boy with his mother, brother, grandmother and grandfather, following the death of his father. He attended schools in the Madison District, Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad, California, and graduated fromCentral High School as a part of the first class to attend all four years there. While Larry was in high school, he wrestled and played football. He graduated from the University of Colorado where he was a varsity wrestler. He earned a law degree from the University of Arizona and practiced law for 50 years.
Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, two daughters and their husbands, three grandchildren, his brother, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and stepfather. Funeral services were conducted at Sinai Mortuary with Rabbi Sadie Rueben officiating.
Because of Larry’s involvement with Lura Turner Homes for developmentally
disabled adults and also because of the family’s appreciation of the kind care from Hospice of the Valley, we request that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Lura Turner Homes, 8640 N. 19th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85021, or to Hospice of the Valley,1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 (hov.org). Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Roger S. Robinson
Roger S. Robinson, Ph.D., businessman, community leader, teacher and mentor, died peacefully in his Paradise Valley home at the age of 92 on March 15, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan. For over 50 years, following time in the Navy and graduation from Harvard University, Roger successfully created and operated a multiunit entertainment and recreation enterprise in Michigan. During this time he oversaw all aspects of the organization including management and operations, expanding to new locations, strategic planning, marketing, finances and personnel.
While managing his business, Roger synchronously enhanced his management and leadership skills by pursuing his formal education obtaining advanced degrees from Wayne State, Michigan State and Walden universities, and Harvard’s Advanced Management Program. Roger relished sharing his expertise and knowledge with nonprofits becoming an active member of DESC (Detroit Executive Service Corps) as well as other local nonprofits.
Success provided Roger with the proverbial offer one could not refuse and he moved to Phoenix in 1999. There, he pursued his vision of combining his entrepreneurial and academic experience, for the benefit of both nonprofits and for-profit enterprises, to help them pursue their dreams, visions, missions and values. In fulfillment of this goal, he has been an active member of ESCAZ (Executive Service Corps of Arizona-clients included Phoenix Indian Center & Drug Free AZ) as well as American Cancer Society (Relay for Life-event chair) and SCORE ® (Counselors to America’s Small Business), a resource partner of the SBA, for whom he conducted business-planning seminars in addition to mentoring clients. He also served as a committee member and board member of numerous philanthropic and community organizations.
Roger was a faculty member at colleges and universities in Michigan and Arizona, teaching a variety of management courses including general management, strategic management, organizational behavior and ethics.
Avid art collectors, he and his wife Janet were members of the Clay Leaders of America at the ASU Art Museum as well as the Phoenix Art Museum. In his 80s, Roger found time to write a collection of poems and to learn woodworking.
Roger is survived by his loving wife Janet and his grateful blended family of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Blanche, with whom he was married for 42 years.
A memorial service was held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Temple Solel in Paradise Valley, AZ.
The family requests that any donations in his honor be made to The JoyBus Diner, 3375 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85028. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of AZ.
Susan Ellen Sobel
Susan Ellen Sobel of Encinitas, California, died on Feb. 27, 2019, at 75.
Sobel, who was born on Aug. 6, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, leaves behind companion Dr. Larry Krause, daughter Robin (Ron) Israel, son Craig (Donna) Lesman and brother Stephen (Linda) Sobel, as well as two grandchildren. She lived in Arizona from 1972 to 2011.
Services were held at El Camino Memorial Park in San Diego on March 1, 2019, and officiated by Rabbi Leah Herz.
Donations in Sobel’s memory can be made to the Seacrest Foundation or the Parkinson’s Association. Mortuary services were provided by Am Israel Mortuary in San Diego, California.
Maxynne “Cooky” Tarkoff
Maxynne “Cooky” Tarkoff, 84, of Scottsdale, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, passed away March 17. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Abalos (Richard), sons Dan Tarkoff and Jack Tarkoff (Nora), grandchildren Sarah, Catherine, Christopher and Brian, as well many nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was married to her beloved late husband, Gene Tarkoff, for 61 years.
Cooky was known for her love of books and her volunteer work at libraries and the Heard Museum. Funeral services were held Sunday, March 24, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85004 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
