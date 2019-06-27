Arnold M. Horwitch
It is with great sadness we announce that Arnold M. Horwitch died peacefully on June 17, 2019, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Arnold M. Horwitch was born on March 20, 1930, to Albert and Celia Horwitch z”l. He grew up in Chicago and attended Nettelhorst Elementary School. He was very intelligent and entered the University of Chicago at the age of 14 and received his Bachelor of Arts. He did graduate studies at Lowell Textile School (now Lowell Technological Institute) in Massachusetts.
He married Elaine Sweet z”l in Chicago. They moved to Phoenix in 1955. They had five children: Mark, Carrie, Mindi, Deena and Wendy. Elaine passed away in 1991. Arnold met Penny and they married in 1997.
Arnie was vice president of B.E.A.M. Corporation, which manufactured ladies’ lingerie under the Deena lingerie label. Given his lifelong love of learning and education, he entered a Ph.D. program and became a professor of humanities at Arizona State University. He spent over 10 years at ASU and continued teaching at various colleges after leaving the university.
Philanthropy and Judaism were important to him. He contributed his time, expertise and resources to many charitable organizations, including the Phoenix Jewish Community Center, Congregation Beth El and Congregation Har Zion, the Santa Fe Opera, the University of Chicago and others. He was also a member of several planning committees for the city of Phoenix, city of Scottsdale and the Jewish community. He made sure the Creation mosaics were able to be transferred to the new Scottsdale Jewish Community Center, where they decorate the Olympic pool area.
His biggest and most important legacy is his family.
He was preceded in death by Elaine Horwitch, Albert and Celia Horwitch, Burton Horwitch and Michael Horwitch.
He is survived by his wife Penny; children Mark Horwitch (Barbara), Carrie Horwitch (Michael de Haan), Mindi Horwitch, Deena Semler and Wendy Horwitch; stepchildren Lohren Green (Eva), Adam Saidel (Laura) and Meredith Roach (Chris); grandchildren Ashley Semler, Allison Semler, Maxwell Semler, Zachary Horwitch, Hannah Horwitch, Laszlo Green, Simone Green, Emory Roach and Annaliese Roach; and brother Elliott Horwitch (Adrienne).
Donations in memory of Arnold Horwitch can be made to the University of Chicago’s Division of the Humanities to support students in the department of philosophy. Gifts may be made online at giving.uchicago.edu or sent via mail to: Division of the Humanities, University of Chicago, 5235 S. Harper Court, Seventh Fl., Chicago, IL 60615, or to the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 or directed to jcfphoenix.org/donors-making-a-difference
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.