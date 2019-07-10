Judith (Judi) Levine Itzkowitz
Judith (Judi) Levine Itzkowitz, 72, born in Brooklyn, New York, passed away on June 9, 2019. Judi had a multifaceted career, earning a master’s degree in education at Long Island University in New York. Judi taught in New York and was recognized as a top-notch teacher at some of the most challenging schools in the NYC public school system. After moving to Arizona, Judi also taught in Arizona schools, including the former Valley Jewish Day School.
Judi relocated to Florida to attend the University of South Florida in Tampa, where she earned her master’s degree in social work, doing her internship at the Moffitt Cancer Center. Judi then returned to Phoenix and began a new career as a social worker with Hospice of the Valley. Judi was a much beloved social worker for HOV for many years until her retirement several years ago.
Judi was charitable, kind, a natural nurturer and fantastic cook, among many other wonderful traits.
Judi is survived by her beloved husband, Samuel Itzkowitz; her brother, Edward Levine (Rosalie); sisters Marcia Mallin (Robert) and Wendy Gilbert (Michael); as well as eight nephews, who would always say, “Aunt Jude is the greatest aunt on the planet.”
She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Donations can be made in Judy’s memory to: Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Building 2, Phoenix, AZ 95014 or to HOV.org.
Joshua Adam Richter
It is with the saddest of hearts that we share the passing of Joshua Adam Richter on June 23, 2019.
Joshua was born on March 1, 1969, to Francine Richter and the late Michael Richter. He was the brother of Rachel (Elliot) Rabinovich and the uncle of Jacob.
Josh was born in the Philadelphia area and raised both in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Ra’anana, Israel. He graduated from Temple University and was a proud member of AEPi.
Josh loved all sports but his passion was golf and specifically anything that had to do with Tiger Woods. Josh lived long enough to see Tiger’s comeback to win the Masters as well as his beloved Eagles win the Superbowl. Josh’s other love was writing. Reading his journal has enabled us to understand Josh’s lifelong struggle with depression and anxiety.
Donations in memory of Joshua Richter can be made to either two organizations: The First Tee of Phoenix in support of their First Tee DRIVE program, introducing the game of golf scholarships. Gifts can be made by phone 602-305-7655, online at thefirstteephoenix.org/donate (please use the notes section to indicate in memory of Josh Richter) or sent via U.S. mail to The First Tee of Phoenix, 3837 E. Wier Ave., Suite 7, Phoenix, AZ 85040. Gifts may also be made to the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 or online at jcfphoenix.org/givenow.
After observing shiva in Scottsdale, his mother and sister will travel to their hometown of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to participate in a memorial with Josh’s family and friends on Sunday, July 14, from 7-8:30 p.m.
Steven Marc Winkler
Steven Marc Winkler, 55, died July 5, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and lived in Phoenix.
He is survived by his spouse, Allison Ladin Winkler of Phoenix; his son, Daniel Winkler; parents Arline and Henry Winkler; brother David Winkler (Nancy); and sister Randi Winkler Gaier (David).
Services were held on July 9, 2019, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery and were officiated by Rabbi Mari Chernow.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
