Lois Maxine Mandell
Lois Maxine Mandell, 81, died Feb. 4, 2019, in Mesa. She was born in Herrin, Illinois.
She is survived by her daughters, Lori Suzy Mandell and Paris R. Ramirez; and son, Jess D. Mandell. She had two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services were held on Feb. 5, 2019.
Contributions can be made to the Arizona Humane Society.
Hans K. Rosenthal
Hans K. Rosenthal, 94, of Glendale, passed away peacefully on Feb. 8, 2019. Hans was an icon in the commercial lighting industry as a manufacturer’s representative both in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and in Phoenix. Hans was born in Heilbronn, Germany, to Frida and Leo Rosenthal. After fleeing the Nazis, the family lived briefly in Italy and then in Cuba, then settled in Philadelphia. Hans married Toby Adelman there in 1951, and moved their family to Phoenix in 1974. He was a loving husband to Toby for 67 years. Hans is survived by Toby, daughter Irene Rosenthal and husband Jerry Robin, daughter Marsha Rosenthal and husband David, grandson Adam Rosenthal and fiancée Madison Stell, and grandson Zachary Rosenthal and wife Jessica. Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hans’ memory can be made to Hospice of the Valley or your favorite charity. To leave condolence messages for the family please visit sunlandmemorial.com.
