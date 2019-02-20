Lois Maxine Mandell
Lois Maxine Mandell, 81, died Feb. 4, 2019, in Mesa. She was born in Herrin, Illinois, and shortly thereafter, moved to Dixon, Illinois, where she was captain of the varsity cheerleading team and a champion Illinois state baton twirler. “Maxie” then moved to Chicago as a young woman. She and her now-deceased husband, our hero and dad, Officer Marvin Mandell, settled in Arizona with their family after Marv retired from the Chicago Police Department. Our mother was an incredible woman who lived to take care of her children who survive her (Lori Suzy Mandell, Paris R. Ramirez, Jess Mandell and stepson Floyd Mandell) as well as her two strong, independent granddaughters (Sophia Ramirez and Amy Sawyer-Goldwine) and three beautiful great-grandchildren. Strong in her Jewish faith, our Mom’s wish for many years finally came true when Sophia had her Bat Mitzvah last March. The joy Maxie had from sharing in this ceremony was incredible. From the minute Maxie woke up, to the second she went to bed, she strived to make sure that her family was well-fed and safe; she was most passionate about her family. Our Mom ended every phone call with, “Love you.” She was a phenomenal cook and loved trying to new recipes. Aside from cooking, she loved nothing more than to cuddle up with her puppy, Pebbles. Together they watched “Bravo!,” “Live PD,” “COPS” and “Botched.” She lived a beautiful, simple life and asked for nothing in return from anyone. A woman who did everything for her children and family, our Mom’s last selfless act was to donate her tissue. Confirmation from the Donor Registry verifies that her tissue will help several breast cancer survivors with their reconstructive surgery. Our Mom left a huge footprint in this world and will forever be missed. We love you, Mom, infinite and will forever remember your giving nature, the love you provided us and your strength – Shalom.
Services were held on Feb. 5, 2019. Contributions can be made to the Arizona Humane Society. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.