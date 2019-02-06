Ivan Isaac Blecher
Ivan Isaac Blecher, 75, died Jan. 25, 2019, in Phoenix. He was an attorney and was born in Brooklyn. He was a member of Young Israel of Phoenix.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Blecher; daughter, Regina Blecher; son, Andrew Blecher; and sister, Sandra Charatz. He had three grandchildren.
Services were held on Jan. 31, 2019, at Mount Sinai Cemetery and were officiated by Rabbi Mandel Ari.
Contributions can be made to Young Israel of Phoenix, 6232 N. Seventh St., Suite 107, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Marlene Chareton
Marlene Chareton, 80, died Jan. 28, 2019, in Scottsdale. She was born in Detroit.
She is survived by her husband, Jack M. Chareton; daughters, Wendy Gorman of Los Angeles and Shari Michaan of Phoenix; son, Andrew Fox of Phoenix; and brother, Aaron Engel of West Bloomfield, Michigan. She had six grandchildren.
Services were held on Jan. 29, 2019, at Mount Sinai Cemetery and were officiated by Rabbi Mark J. Bisman.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donald Dean Ohsman
Donald Dean Ohsman, 78, of Scottsdale, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, from complications of a rare blood cancer — Multiple Myeloma.
Don was born on March 22, 1940 and raised in Great Neck, New York. He was married to Rene (née) Segal until her death in 2008. Don is survived by his wife, Georgann Teeman Ohsman; her mother, Luba Teeman; his children, Marni Battista, Scott Ohsman and Lisa Kline; as well as five cherished granddaughters, Kloey, Rayna, Willow, Avery and Anabel. The girls lovingly called Don “Zayde.”
As founder and CEO of Hidenet.com, his opinions and market predictions for hide markets were valued and followed on every continent for over 50 years.
Don will always be remembered for being interested in everyone he met; an epic storyteller and listener, and a loving, generous man.
Services to honor Don were held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix on Feb. 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Jeffrey Modell Foundation, 780 Third Ave., New York, NY 10017, or online at www.info4pi.org/donate.
