Norma Gealer
Norma Gealer, 82, died Aug. 10, 2019. She was born in Detroit, Michigan and lived in Phoenix.
She is survived by her spouse, Roy L. Gealer of Phoenix; her daughter, Francine L. Gealer; son Charles A. Gealer; and two grandchildren.
Services were held on Aug. 13, 2019, at Sinai Mortuary Chapel and were officiated by Rabbi Dean Shapiro.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Memorial contributions can be made to Temple Emanuel of Temple. JN
