Birth Announcement
SOPHIA ROSE GARRETT
Sophia Rose Garrett was born Oct. 6, 2020. She is the daughter of Pamela Maass and Andrew Garrett of Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Grandparents are Joan and Eric Maass of Scottsdale; and Ricky Garrett of Marion, Iowa.
Obituary
ROBERT B. GLAZER
Robert B. Glazer, 87, died Oct. 18, 2020. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island and lived in Scottsdale.
He is survived by his spouse, Sylvia Glazer; his daughters, Laura Fial and Susan Bunning; and one granddaughter.
Services were held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Arrangements by Messinger Payson Funeral Home. JN
