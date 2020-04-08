Birth Announcement
AMITOV SIMCHA FUNKE
Amitov Simcha Funke was born March 17, 2020, to Rabbi Aviva Shira and Yosef Funke, at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.
Amitov has one brother, Elijah Benya’akov, age 6. His grandparents are Stephanie and Frank Jacobson of Scottsdale and Carl Funke of Stockholm, Sweden. His grandmother, Christina Funke, is deceased.
Wedding Announcement
MELANIE KOLLMAN AND ALEXANDER TOSCHI
Melanie Kollman and Alexander Toschi were married on March 8, 2020 at Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix.
The bride’s parents are Kelly Kollman of Phoenix and Chip Kollman of Mesa. The groom’s parents are Debbie and Alex Toschi of Cave Creek and Michelle and Jason Farrell of Cave Creek.
The bride obtained her Bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University and is a first grade teacher.
The groom received his Bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and is a bartender at First Draft in Phoenix and will soon be starting a graduate degree program in library science.
After a honeymoon in California, the couple will make their home in Phoenix.
Obituary
SELMA SARDINOFF
Selma Sardinoff, 86, died April 5. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Phoenix.
Services were held at Phoenix Memorial Park. JN
