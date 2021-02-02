MARIO MASLIAH
Mario Masliah, age 65, of Scottsdale died on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1955, in Salonika, Greece, and moved shortly after to New York. After relocating to Arizona with his family in 1990 from New Jersey, he became an active and devoted member of Temple Chai.
Mario will be remembered for his big heart and smile and the kindness with which he treated everyone he met. Everyone loved and respected Mario both personally and professionally. He was a trusted friend and often seen as a connector or the glue that held friends and family from all over together. He loved his family and his Sephardic roots, and served as the historian for the Masliah family. He had a thirst for knowledge and loved engaging in conversation. He was extremely passionate about all things food and was known for his cooking and the love that went into each meal he prepared for family and friends.
He lived to make others happy and was known for bringing others gifts. Mario enjoyed bike rides and hikes around Scottsdale. He loved to travel the world, explore new cultures, cuisines and take cruises with his wife Hillary. Mario and Hillary enjoyed life to the fullest together and their deep love for each other was admired by all. Mario had a zest for life and always remained positive in the toughest of times.
Mario is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Hillary Masliah, his daughter Amanda (Matt) Rockoff, Sister Anna Cohen, and granddaughters Alexis Masliah and Skylar Rockoff. Services were held graveside in New Jersey, surrounded by many of his loved ones.
Donations may be made in his name to Temple Chai. JN
