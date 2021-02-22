JONATHAN AARON PEAR
Jonathan Aaron Pear, age 52, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, with his family surrounding him and as a beautiful sunset painted the sky. He was born on Dec. 11, 1968, in Hartford, Connecticut. Jonathan enjoyed growing up in Worcester, Massachusetts, Binghamton, New York, and Tampa, Florida.
Jonathan was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend and brought happiness into the lives of all he encountered.
He graduated from The University of Florida and spent his early career in hospitality management, which lent itself perfectly to his engaging and friendly personality and unmatched work ethic. He and his wife, Jamie, moved to Arizona in 2001 where he began a career in finance and then real estate and created strong relationships through his professional life always the first to lend a hand. Jonathan married his loving wife, Jamie, on March 30, 1996, after meeting as teenagers. They experienced countless adventures, created lasting memories together, and shared the joy of raising their two children, the light of their lives, Samantha and Tyler.
Jonathan will be remembered for his ambition and hard work, his wit and sense of humor, and his kind heart and warmth. Jonathan worked diligently each day to make the world around him brighter. He helped buy and sell homes to many in the Valley and provided opportunities for individuals to start new, wonderful lives in the home of their dreams. Jonathan had a beautiful outlook on life and his smile lit up a room and humor brought laughs to those that surrounded him. Jonathan treated his friends and family with love and kindness and his big heart will be greatly missed and his legacy will be honored and remembered by his family.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his father, Martin. He is survived by his wife, Jamie, their two children, Samantha and Tyler, his mother, Beverly, and his siblings, Ian (Rachel), Rachel (Jonathan) and Sara (Evan), as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Sunday, Feb, 7, 2021, at the Mt. Sinai Cemetery. To honor Jonathan, donations can be made to the Martin Pear JCC at (mpjcc.org/support) or the The Jonathan Pear Farm - PE’AH, Shir Hadash in Israel (shirhadashjerusalem.com/donation). JN
