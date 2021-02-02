HARRIET HIRSHBERG
Harriet Hirshberg passed away on Friday, Jan. 22, at home in Phoenix of natural causes.
She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 11, 1927. She graduated the University of Pittsburgh in 1949 with an art degree, giving her a lifelong interest and appreciation of art and design. She met her husband, Bob, at a sorority dance when her best friend asked her to accompany her then-boyfriend because she was unable to attend. Oops. They were married in 1950 and were together nearly 50 years until Bob’s passing in 2000.
Together they raised three children, Mark (Pam), Rich (Ian) and Gary. Harriet and Bob had a wonderful group of friends in Phoenix and in Pittsburgh and those friends were there for her when Bob passed and she loved these friends a great deal and was grateful for their support.
She is survived by her three children, three grandchildren and six nieces and nephews as well as many good friends in Phoenix and Pittsburgh. She loved her children fiercely and never tired of telling them she loved them and was sending a hug.
Her friends and family were her world.
Harriet will be laid to rest next to her husband at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Pittsburgh.
Those who wish to remember Harriet in a special way may make gifts in her memory to: Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 (hov.org/donate/).
Arrangements in Phoenix entrusted to Sinai Mortuary. sinaimortuary.net JN
